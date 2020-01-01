New additions to Optiflex level transmitter series

Krohne has introduced four new additions to the Optiflex series of guided radar (TDR) level transmitters. Each device is designed for specific areas of application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, metals, mining, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

Optiflex 3200 is the first choice for applications with hygienic requirements in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. It features a CIP/SIP-suitable hygienic design for liquid level and interface measurement in small vessels with process conditions up to 150°C and 40 bar. Insensitive to steam, foam and condensation, the device offers a measuring range 0,6-4 m with an accuracy of 2 mm.

Optiflex 6200 is designed for solids from granulates to powders in the chemical, agri-food and metals industries. It can be used for level measurement in silos up to 40 m with a measuring accuracy of 2 mm. Designed to withstand high traction loads and process conditions up to 200°C and 40 bar, it is insensitive to dusty atmosphere or deposits on the probe.

Optiflex 7200 aims at the chemical and oil and gas industries for level and interface measurement of liquids in process and storage applications with 2 mm accuracy. It offers an extensive choice of probes for measuring distances up to 60 m and dielectric constants down to 1,3, and can be used with aggressive media in process conditions up to 250°C and 100 bar.

Optiflex 8200 has similar features and offers a double ceramic process seal system for liquids up to 315°C and 320 bar. Both devices offer dynamic gas-phase compensation (DGC) with the coaxial probes, ensuring accurate measurement without increased blocking distance in applications where the composition of the gas above the liquid can change suddenly, e.g. in steam boilers.

All four new TDR transmitters feature 2-wire 4-20 mA HART 7 communication with an optional second output (current or relay) and a real-time clock for event logging. They have been developed SIL 2/3-compliant according to IEC 61508 for safety-related systems and come with various Ex approvals. Common features also include a quick coupling system as well as compact and remote converter versions made of aluminium or stainless steel. Together with the cost-effective Optiflex 1100 for basic liquid applications and the Powerflex 2200 for liquids in the nuclear industry, they represent the Krohne guided radar (TDR) level transmitter portfolio.

For more information contact Deon Rampathi, Krohne SA, +27 11 314 1391 , d.rampathi@krohne.com, www.za.krohne.com





