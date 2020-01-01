Tube connector for Ex areas

May 2020 IS & Ex

Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, and in new larger sizes to suit even more applications for the oil and gas industry. Phastite is an innovative push-fit permanent instrumentation connection that eliminates the need for welding tubes up to 2,5 cm, providing permanent non-welded leak-free connections.

“We’re extending our Phastite range with a number of new corrosion-resistant alloys up to 2,5 cm in size in response to market demand,” says product manager, Franck Grignola. “Contractors and engineers in many industries recognise how Phastite offers quick and simple installation, with no need for ‘hot work’ permits and without a requirement for non-destructive testing. By extending the range with CRAs, we are opening up the connection for an even wider range of applications.”

To make a joint, all that is required is to slide the fitting onto the tube end, and then push the collar along the fitting body until it reaches a dead stop. With the help of a hand tool, the connection can be installed in under one minute, whilst assuring users of right-first-time connections.

Phastite is renowned for enhancing safety as it eliminates the need for welding work that could be hazardous in certain applications. Fabrication times with Phastite are much reduced with connections typically completed within minutes, rather than the hours required for welding. The innovative connection has also proved extremely popular as it eliminates the need for post-welding inspection and the cost of non-destructive examinations (NDE).

As a versatile system, Phastite is well suited for hydraulic, water and water/glycol, lubrication and other media. It is able to withstand pressure up to 1380 bar and is designed to perform at subsea depths of 5000 metres. Phastite meets the requirements of ASME B31.1 and B31.3 and has been tested in accordance with ASTM F1387.

The connection is designed to provide optimum performance as it reduces inspection/cooling time as well as pipe repair downtime. It also eliminates weld-induced corrosion and mechanical stresses. Ultimately it offers a clean and safe assembly.

Phastite features an innovative design with built-in pipe tolerance control and metal-to-metal sealing. It is available in a broad range of configurations and provides a clean assembly process, requiring no lubrication.

Phastite meets all the relevant performance and functional requirements of industry standards, including pressure containment to a safety factor of a minimum of 4:1, proven by actual tubing burst tests. It has been proven in rigorous tests including thermal cycling, shock, vibration, helium leak, gas tight and hydrostatic testing and has been widely used in both onshore and offshore oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical applications for a number of years.

Phastite has been granted Type Approval by DNV. DNV Type Approval provides unbiased, third-party verification of a product’s conformity to the producer’s specification and relevant national and international standards, and is based on a design assessment and an agreed programme of performance testing, to demonstrate the product’s suitability for use in general marine, offshore and industrial piping systems.

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700 , lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za

