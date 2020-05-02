New IR camera from RS components

2 May 2020 Temperature Measurement

RS Components has announced the availability of a new thermal camera from FLIR, a specialist in intelligent sensing products for industrial markets. The TG275 thermal camera is ideal for automotive maintenance and repair technicians, helping them to accelerate diagnostic procedures and avoid undetected problems.

Combining non-contact thermal measurement and thermal imaging to help technicians troubleshoot repairs, spot potential faults and record images, the imager is particularly effective for diagnosing problems in relays and switches, parasitic drain on the battery, drivetrain components and HVAC systems.

Key technical specifications of the TG275 include a 19 200 pixel resolution infrared (IR) camera and a temperature measurement range from –25°C extending up to 550°C. The unit also employs FLIR’s MSX Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging technology, which adds visible light details to thermal images in real time. This delivers greater clarity by embedding edge and outline detail on top of thermal readings. This high level of sharp visual detail performed by the unit is displayed on a vibrant 5,8 cm LCD screen.

Other specifications include a 57° x 44° field of view (FoV) and thermal sensitivity of less than 70 mK. High temperature measurement accuracy of ±1,5°C features across the 50°C to 100°C range, shifting to ±3°C across the –25°C to 50°C and 100°C to 550°C ranges. The unit comes in a rugged and reliable drop-tested design with an IP54 enclosure that protects the camera from dirt, dust and oil.

