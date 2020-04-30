Smart access automation becomes a reality

30 April 2020 Smart Home Automation

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once said that he wanted to 'make a ding in the universe'. This was a powerful expression of his sincere desire to innovate, to disrupt and to create a brand that would revolutionise technology and reshape society.

In 2020, seventeen thousand kilometres from the high-tech corporations and social start-ups of Silicon Valley, Centurion Systems has released its most intelligent gate motor yet, the D5 SMART.

It’s been just over a decade since Centurion introduced its D5-Evo, a product which, at the time, was ahead in terms of its functionality and user experience and gave installers and end-users access to a plethora of advanced features and operating parameters via an LCD interface.

The D5-Evo was an evolution of the original D5, launched in 1996. The D5 SMART is a revolution, asserts the company’s national branch manager, Johan Lessing. “It’s a total game-changer, pushing the limits of technological innovation and giving the world a fully intuitive gate automation solution”.

When the term ‘smart technology’ is mentioned, one generally thinks of electronic and software intelligence and, with an intuitive app-based interface for commissioning the motor and configuring its many advanced features, this certainly applies to the D5 SMART. However, the system is also mechanically intelligent, with an optimised design that makes it easy to install.

From an end-user perspective, faster operating speed – twice that of the D5-Evo – means that homeowners will spend much less time waiting for their gate to open and close, minimising the risk of them being targeted in their driveway. Additionally, longer battery standby autonomy (at 24 Volts) helps to ensure that D5 SMART users won’t be stranded on either side of the gate when load-shedding comes a-knocking.

Meanwhile, the theft of domestic gate motors has surged in recent years, leaving entrances vulnerable and homeowners frustrated. The rising popularity of access automation has, like most in-demand items, led to an underground market predicated on the sale of stolen gate motor parts.

Centurion believes that the D5 SMART is a gigantic step towards solving the problem of gate motor theft and tampering. According to Lessing, the system incorporates novel theft protection and detection technology.

“We’ve designed a patented theft-deterrent bracket for the D5 SMART, which will make stealing the motor very difficult. Furthermore, the unit has a built-in vibration sensor that will alert the homeowner to tampering or undue movement at the site of the gate motor.”

The D5 SMART was officially launched at the Centurion-hosted Access Automation Expo in March, and is now available from Centurion Systems branches and leading security distributors countrywide.

For more information contact Centurion Systems, +27 11 699 2400, charl.mijnhardt@centurionsystems.co.za, www.centsys.co.za

Credit(s)

Centurion Systems





