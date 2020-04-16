Flowmeter performance monitoring

Oil and gas producers have a new means of optimising wellhead production that lowers operating costs while increasing safety, thanks to a newly launched service from Emerson that leverages cloud-based technologies to remotely monitor flowmeter performance at the wellhead.
The Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meter Performance Monitoring service provides operators with actionable recommendations to optimise meter performance and enable proactive maintenance, based on advanced, continuous data collected from an on-site multiphase flowmeter and analysed remotely by Emerson’s experts.
Specifically, the service delivers performance monitoring of Emerson’s Roxar 2600 multiphase flowmeters, which have been used in the oil and gas industry for more than 25 years to measure well production rates. The Roxar platform offers solutions for well testing, unmanned wellhead platforms, production metering, wellhead monitoring, and shale oil applications. Using next-generation network technology, Emerson experts can remotely deliver advanced diagnostics, data interpretation and reporting from the multiphase flowmeters on a regular schedule.
As the industry is in the midst of a digital evolution, Emerson is supporting operators in their transition to new metering technologies with remote support. Emerson experts provide guidance, from installation and calibration to data-driven recommendations for optimising operations. To achieve this, the service utilises secure connectivity architectures for the safe transfer of data from the flowmeter to the cloud where it can be analysed. This enables issues to be identified without having to send personnel to the field and before they become larger problems that impact production. Periodic performance reports, regular ongoing data sharing, and evaluation of meter performance provide operators with a complete overview of operational continuity, while also forming the foundation of a proactive planned site activity and maintenance strategy.
The monitoring of multiphase flowmeters is the latest service in an expanding portfolio of remote monitoring solutions for equipment and processes offered through connected services. Emerson Connected Services leverages expertise to improve reliability and performance of critical equipment. The service is part of the company’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, a scalable portfolio of technologies, software and services that enable significant performance improvement through the digital transformation of operations.
