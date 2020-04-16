Pressure-relief safety helmets

16 April 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has added the 3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 Series safety helmets to its health and safety product portfolio. SecureFit helmets incorporate 3M’s patented pressure diffusion technology, which reduces pressure on the forehead by around 20% compared to conventional helmets.
The SecureFit X5500 Series has a four-point ratchet suspension system, allowing the wearer to customise height and fit with multiple levels of vertical adjustment, enhancing both comfort and safety. Certified to the EN 397 standard for industrial safety helmets, the X5500 is intended as personal protection equipment (PPE) for maintenance engineers and others working at ground level in the construction, manufacturing, forestry, oil, gas and wind utility, mining and transport industries.
The X5000 Series, featuring six-point ratchet suspension, is designed for use by people working at height in any industry or commercial trade, and also in rescue operations. It is certified to EN 397 and also to the EN 12492 standard for mountaineering helmets – but not both at the same time. A switch on the four-point chin strap allows the user to switch quickly and easily between EN 12492 and EN 397 modes.
Both safety helmet ranges feature ABS shells meeting lateral deformation requirements and offering protection against small falling objects. A proprietary ultraviolet indicator, known as the 3M UVicator, turns from red to white when it has been exposed to excessive radiation that might weaken the helmet, indicating when it is time to replace it.
3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 hard hats feature a brimless design inspired by climbing helmets to give the user a clear upward view. They come with integrated clips to hold elastic bands used with goggles and headlamps. They are available with a variety of configurations and options, including:
• Hearing, eye and face protection products such as earmuffs, clear and shaded visors, and helmet integrated safety glasses.
• Chin strap with a quick-release magnetic buckle.
• Electrical insulation, meeting EN 50365:2002, for use on low-voltage installations.
• Ventilated and non-ventilated versions.
They are available in eight standard colours: white, yellow, blue, red, green, orange, black, and hi-vis green.
