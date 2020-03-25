Analog MEMS microphone expansion board

For those interested in doing their own tinkering, the STMicroelectronics X-NUCLEO-AMICAM1 expansion board allows synchronised acquisition and streaming of up to 4 microphones at a maximum sampling rate of 192 kHz.
It represents a quick and easy solution to develop microphone-based applications and start implementing audio algorithms. The expansion board is designed around the MP23ABS1 analog MEMS (micro electro-mechanical system) microphone and is compatible with the ST morpho connector layout and with analog microphone coupon boards (e.g. STEVAL-MIC004V1).
The X-NUCLEO-AMICAM1 embeds three MP23ABS1 microphones: two connected to an external analog-to-digital converter and one directly routed to the STM32 embedded analog-to-digital converter. The analog amplification stage is achieved thanks to ST’s TSV91x wide-bandwidth operational amplifiers.
