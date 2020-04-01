RS Components SA provides essential products and supplies through lockdown
1 April 2020
News
Minister of Trade, Industry and Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel, recently announced that his department had extended the list of businesses that constitute an ‘essential service’ and will be allowed to continue with limited operation during the national COVID-19 lockdown.
More than 50 000 entities employing 1,5 million workers applied to register their companies as providers of essential services through an online platform set up by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), which has awarded over 40 000 permits to date.
While these organisations are supplying goods and services to keep the country going, they will also require assistance to keep their operations running efficiently. Managing director for RS Components in South Africa, Brian Andrew, said that it was imperative for these registered entities to remain operational during the lockdown and has ensured that RS Components has also been certified to operate in this period. The company is an e-commerce distributor that supports companies with their maintenance, repair and day-to-day operational requirements. RS Components provides PPE (personal protection equipment) products, test and measurement devices, automation and control gear, hand tools and hygiene products for manufacturing and other industrial sectors including power, sanitation, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics and ICT businesses.
“We are here to support customers who fall into the essential services categories and that can provide the necessary documentation,” he added. “We do not want them to experience any downtime that may further impact or slow down their commitment to South Africans.
“Following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, our trade counter was immediately closed to the public and we have made provisions for our customer services and technical teams to work from the safety of their homes. Our website allows customers to place orders online and we have put strict guidelines in place for our warehouse and logistics partners to adhere to proper hygiene practices and to maintain safe social distance.”
RS Components is globally supporting essential services in the countries in which it operates. “With so much at stake, we are committed to doing our part to try and keep our customers’ operations running smoothly so that the people and organisations that really need these goods and services have access to them,” concluded Andrew.
Ventilator from windscreen wiper parts April 2020
, News
A research team at the University of Texas, Austin, is building a ventilator made of cheap, widely available materials to help fill the demand for critical devices that help patients breathe created by ...
Read more...SKF acquires software development start-up April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has completed the acquisition of Form Automation Solutions (FAS), a US-based software development start-up company. FAS has developed GoPlant, a mobile-based asset inspection and data collection solution ...
Read more...Pressure-relief safety helmets April 2020, RS Components SA
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has added the 3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 Series safety helmets to its health and safety product portfolio. SecureFit helmets incorporate 3M’s patented pressure diffusion technology, which ...
Read more...Automotive products for race winning performance April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In the ...
Read more...SKF technology for tidal turbine April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 ...
Read more...EM launches 2020 catalogue with 450 new products April 2020, ElectroMechanica
, News
ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasis ...
Read more...Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021 April 2020
, News
Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Fair has evolved and transformed to meet the needs of industry and is now named the Africa Automation Technology Fair.
Africa ...