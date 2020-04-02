Editor's Choice
Weekend Project: home automation with Raspberry Pi and OpenHab

2 April 2020 Smart Home Automation

Brought to you by Make magazine in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, this tutorial video helps you to do your home automation with Raspberry Pi and OpenHab. Using the open source software OpenHAB, it shows how to build a Raspberry Pi touchscreen command centre that can interface with over 150 different ‘smart home’ products, and provide an interface for control and task scheduling.

The video can be watched at www.dataweek.co.za/*pi-openhab




