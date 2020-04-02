Distech Uniwave – wireless room control

2 April 2020 Smart Home Automation

Uniwave is a new range of wireless interfaces with a contemporary design allowing occupants to manage all the comfort settings for a room. These products are available in a remote-control version for control directly from your desk or as a wireless wall-mounted sensor which is particularly suitable for areas where wiring is impossible or retrofit projects.

Features

• Communicates with the EC-Multi-Sensor-BLE via Bluetooth low energy technology (BLE).

• Available as a wall-mounted device for simplified installation (no wiring).

• Available as a remote control for mobile control.

• Contemporary design.

• Intuitive interface.

• Predefined scenarios can be activated.

• Interface can be adapted to the room's applications (HVAC, blinds, lighting) via EC-gfxProgram.

• Screen designed for easy readability.

• Long battery life.

• Wall-mounted temperature sensor with optional humidity sensor.

• Compatible with the Smart Room Control solution.

• Available in black or white.

Benefits

• Occupants will benefit from a user-friendly and intuitive interface and will be able to control their comfort settings from their desk. Occupants can even customise the interface to meet their preferences, easily accessing information on their environment (temperature, humidity, CO2 level).

• Integrators and installers will discover a wireless device that is easy to install on any surface (glass, concrete or brick) and that is easy to customise with EC-gfxProgram.

• Building owners will have access to a future-ready product that incorporates modern technology able to handle the ongoing evolution of the space.

• Architects will appreciate its contemporary design and the possibility of choosing the colour (black or white). They will not need to compromise between functionality and appearance.

For more information visit www.iled.co.za





