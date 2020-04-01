ARC Advisory Group remains optimistic about long-term growth for the asset performance management market
1 April 2020
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Despite the current social and economic turmoil surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the ARC Advisory Group remains optimistic that the global market for industrial asset performance management (APM)-related solutions will rebound strongly over the long term.
APM solutions a key element for industrial digital transformation
According to Inderpreet Shoker, senior analyst, ARC Advisory Group, and key author of the Asset Performance Management Global Market Research report: “While the bulk of this research was performed prior to the current crisis, ARC’s model already factored in a certain degree of economic uncertainty. This pointed to a short-term slowdown, followed by significant market growth toward the end of the five-year forecast period. We believe this is still valid, for three reasons. First, once resolved, the current crisis is likely to create a significant backlog in demand. Second, despite economic constraints, no industrial organisation can afford to ignore asset management and reliability over the long term. And third, advanced APM solutions enable remote support across an enterprise, a key element for digital transformation.”
About the Asset Performance Management Global Market Research
The ARC market research report covers five key APM segments: enterprise asset management (EAM), plant asset management (PAM), field service management (FSM), asset integrity management (AIM), and asset reliability. ARC has also produced more detailed and higher-resolution market analysis reports for each segment.
This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the overall asset performance management global market. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modelling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by region, industry, and product type.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organisations. These include a:
• Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – personalised spreadsheet includes current base year market data and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyse the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
• Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF) – provides an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with or without detailed charts.
For more information contact Paul Miller, ARC Advisory Group, +1 781 471 1141, pmiller@arcweb.com, www.arcweb.com
