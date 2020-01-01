Gas detector for multiple applications

Comtest, the local representative of Industrial Scientific, global leader in gas detection, has announced a new version of the Ventis Slide-on Pump. The new pump is compatible with both Ventis MX4 and Ventis Pro series multi-gas monitors, and is ideal for workers who typically wear their gas monitors for personal protection, but occasionally require a pump for confined space entries or remote sampling applications.

The Ventis Slide-on Pump reduces the need for workers to carry two or more gas detection instruments at one time. Additional benefits include:

• Convenient sampling – draw air samples from up to 15 metres away.

• Easy set-up – no tools are required to attach or remove the pump from the monitor.

• Interchangeable batteries – monitors and pumps use the same type of battery packs and chargers making them easy to exchange.

