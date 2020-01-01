Editor's Choice
Gas detector for multiple applications

January 2020 IS & Ex

Comtest, the local representative of Industrial Scientific, global leader in gas detection, has announced a new version of the Ventis Slide-on Pump. The new pump is compatible with both Ventis MX4 and Ventis Pro series multi-gas monitors, and is ideal for workers who typically wear their gas monitors for personal protection, but occasionally require a pump for confined space entries or remote sampling applications.

The Ventis Slide-on Pump reduces the need for workers to carry two or more gas detection instruments at one time. Additional benefits include:

Convenient sampling – draw air samples from up to 15 metres away.

Easy set-up – no tools are required to attach or remove the pump from the monitor.

Interchangeable batteries – monitors and pumps use the same type of battery packs and chargers making them easy to exchange.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za


Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


