Small dry wells for big field applications

Fluke’s 914X Series Field Metrology Wells (Fluke 9142, Fluke 9143, Fluke 9144) extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed, and functionality with little compromise to metrology performance.
Field Metrology Wells are packed with functionality and are remarkably easy to use. They are lightweight, small, and quick to reach temperature set points, yet they are stable, uniform, and accurate. These industrial temperature loop calibrators are perfect for performing transmitter loop calibrations, comparison calibrations, or simple checks of thermocouple sensors. With the ‘process’ option, there is no need to carry additional tools into the field. The optional built-in two-channel readout reads resistance, voltage, and 4–20 mA current with 24 V loop power.
High performance for the industrial environment
Field Metrology Wells are designed for the industrial process environment. They weigh less than 8.2 kg and have a small footprint, which makes them easy to transport. Optimised for speed, they cool to –25°C in 15 minutes and heat to 660°C in a similar time.
The process range options make transmitter loop calibrations easy. The sensor is placed in the well with the reference PRT and the transmitter electronics are connected to the front panel of the instrument. With
24 V loop power, users are able to power and measure the transmitter current while sourcing and measuring the temperature in the well. This allows for the measurement of as-found and as-left data in one self-contained calibration tool.
Unlike traditional dry-wells, Flukes Field Metrology Wells maximise speed and portability without compromising the six key metrology performance criteria: accuracy, stability, axial (vertical) uniformity, radial (well-to-well) uniformity, loading, and hysteresis.
