F’SASEC launches second training centre at Sedibeng TVET College

January 2020 News

Representing an important milestone in its access to education journey, the French South African Schneider Electric Education Centre (F’SASEC) network has launched a second practical training laboratory at the Sedibeng TVET College (Sebokeng Campus) in Vanderbijlpark, Vaal Triangle.

The new laboratory was unveiled at the F’SASEC Electrical Artisan Acceleration Day, hosted at the college. Addressing attendees, Zanelle Dalglish Head of Sustainable Development and Academy for Anglophone Africa, at Schneider Electric South Africa, emphasised the importance of practical training in the F’SASEC network’s efforts to provide access to education.

“Female empowerment is a focus to encourage gender diversity within the network,” explained Dalglish. “The network also places emphasis on a holistic approach to training; a lot of time is spent on life skills at the F’SASEC Centre of Excellence at the VUT, for example, we teach our students how to present themselves during interviews and develop CVs. If you look at the F’SASEC students, they are well rounded individuals, which is an important differentiator when entering the job market.

“Attention is given to digital artisan training at F’SASEC, which includes exposure to industry automation. This is important to us as an energy management and automation leader with a focus on digitisation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The F’SASEC network spans six prominent South African tertiary education providers: Vaal University of Technology (VUT), University of Johannesburg (UJ), Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Sedibeng TVET College, College of Cape Town (CCT) and Eastcape Midlands College (EMC). The network has already expanded beyond South Africa’s borders to include an agreement with Don Bosco in Mozambique where two training laboratories are being supported by the Schneider Electric Foundation and Schneider Electric South Africa.

