Experience ICRA 2026 right here in Gqeberha, South Africa
May 2026
News
The IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) is the largest robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing conference in the world.
Do you want to attend but can’t make it to Austria?
The IEEE South Africa Section (Joint Control Systems/Robotics and Automation Chapters), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Computer Engineering (SAIMC), and the Advanced Mechatronic Technology Centre (AMTC) at Nelson Mandela University are making it possible for you to experience the premier keynote and plenary presentations right here in Gqeberha.
Venue: Games Lab, Mapungubwe Building, North Campus, Nelson Mandela University.
Date: 2 to 4 June 2026, daily from 09:00 to 18:15.
Don’t miss this valuable opportunity to attend these sessions free of charge and earn CPD points. Be sure to register by 25 May 2026 to secure your place. Detailed conference programmes, activity schedules and updates will be sent to all registered attendees via email.
The conference programme is available at https://2026.ieee-icra.org/
Information is also available on the following links:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/smarter.lab
Instagram: www.instagram.com/smarter.lab
YouTube: www.youtube.com/RiaanStopforthResearch/videos
WhatsApp channel: whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaoMM0dJuyAC2n1ELN3q
LinkedIn (SMART Lab): www.linkedin.com/in/smarter-lab
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