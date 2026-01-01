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SKF achieves SaiMechE CPD accreditation

May 2026 News

SKF South Africa has achieved SaiMechE CPD accreditation, a decisive step that empowers the next generation of engineers. “Engineering is the heartbeat of the nation’s advancement, and we proudly celebrate this educational milestone which stands as a powerful testament to our enduring dedication to advancing our country’s progress through engineering and skills development,” says Micaela Willers, manager for Power Transmission and Training at SKF South Africa.

The objective of CPD workshops is to ensure that professionals stay current with the latest advancements and best practices in their respective areas. CPD is a statutory requirement with all registered engineers obliged to earn 25 credits every five years to maintain their professional standing. Failure to comply not only jeopardises registration renewal but, under updated legislation, can result in the loss of registration and legal practice rights altogether.

Willers points out the immense pressure this places on individuals and organisations alike, as the industry must balance daytoday operational demands with the need for continuous professional development. Against this backdrop, accessible, accredited training becomes more than a compliance exercise. It is a lifeline for safeguarding careers, sustaining business sustainability and credibility, and ensuring the sector continues to contribute meaningfully to national progress.

SKF South Africa’s Training Solutions Centre’s successful application for SaiMechE CPD accreditation marks a decisive step forward, providing engineers with a practical solutions path to ensure ongoing CPD compliance. This accreditation empowers SKF to deliver recognised training that will assist practitioners to remain current and at the forefront of an everevolving industry. In addition to alleviating the compliance burden, this initiative also demonstrates SKF’s unwavering support for the engineering community, ensuring that professionals can focus on advancing their expertise while safeguarding their registration and practice rights.

Willers says that SKF’s accredited CPD training initiative will be launched with its first certified course, WE201: Bearing Maintenance & Technology, which is officially recognised for CPD credit. This foundational course forms the backbone of sound rotating equipment management. Designed to equip professional engineers with essential expertise, the programme covers core bearing principles, correct mounting and dismounting techniques, lubrication best practices, maintenance strategies, and the advanced technologies that drive bearing reliability across industrial applications.

SKF’s next programme, WE204: Damage, Bearing Failure & Analysis, which will follow hot on the heels of WE201, is already in the final stages of certification and will be formally accredited in the coming weeks.

Unpacking the programme content, Willers adds that WE204 will equip engineers to diagnose bearing damage, interpret failure patterns and trace root causes. “Ultimately, the course will empower practitioners to prevent recurrence and optimise machinery performance, reinforcing SKF’s mission to drive reliability and optimise operational sustainability across industry.”

To pin this landmark achievement, SKF will launch its CPD programme together with a complimentary WE201 course which will be offered to 10 registered engineers. This inaugural gesture signals the beginning of stronger customer partnerships, deeper capability development and enhanced value for the South African engineering community. “We are expanding the learning journey by equipping engineers with the necessary skills to identify, interpret and prevent bearing failures,” continues Willers.

With WE201 laying the foundation and WE204 forming the next tier, SKF is building a progressive learning structure designed to empower engineers to remain compliant, sharpen their expertise and drive reliability across industry. In so doing, SKF reinforces engineering’s vital contribution to progress and proudly positions itself as a trusted partner in shaping South Africa’s industrial future.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


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