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Cybersecurity for potentially explosive areas

May 2026 IS & Ex

The Cellulink outdoor cellular router product range from Phoenix Contact is being extended. New versions are now also available that have been specially developed for use in Zone 2 potentially explosive areas. The devices have IECEx and ATEX approval and therefore enable safe operation in demanding industrial environments.

Particularly noteworthy is the end-to-end approval of the Cellulink cellular system with integrated antenna. Unlike conventional cellular routers with an external antenna connection, the certification covers not only the individual component, but the entire system comprising the router, antenna path and antenna, all housed in a vandal-proof outdoor housing. End users can therefore put the product into operation in potentially explosive atmospheres without further risk analyses, recertifications or damping measures.

As with all devices in the Cellulink product family, the new versions also meet the requirements of the international IEC 62443-4-2 safety standard. The certified security forms the basis for a future-proof and investment-secure solution. In combination with the development process, which has also been certified, and Phoenix Contact’s many years of experience, users benefit from a high level of cybersecurity for the reliable protection of their data and processes against digital threats.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


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