Internationally engineered valves support uptime in tough conditions

May 2026 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

BMG’s Fluid Technology division works closely with industry in sub-Saharan Africa to ensure that all valves, strainers and flow control equipment supplied meet the exact requirements of every application, and also conform with stringent industry standards.

“It is critical in challenging environments that the correct valve is selected and properly installed, to ensure efficient operation, maximum safety and extended service life of each system,” explains sales manager, Susan Victor. “No two industrial processes are alike, which is why technical advice from our experts is critical when selecting fluid control components. Valve choice is based on various factors including the size and shape of particles, pressure, temperatures, and chemical content.”

She adds that failure of a valve and subsequent leaking of corrosive media can have devastating effects on the environment and is detrimental to the safety of personnel and equipment, leading to premature system failure and costly downtime. It is important to ensure safety, environmental protection and high productivity at a plant by closely monitoring the condition of process valves. It is crucial that operators are aware if a valve is leaking, or if there are any valve failures that could expose operators and the plant to unnecessary risks. By combining condition-based maintenance products for process valves with planned maintenance programmes, downtime at a plant is reduced and productivity and safety levels are significantly improved.

“BMG specialists have a thorough understanding of the processes where valves are installed and are able to specify the correct valves required for every application. We also assist customers in solving problems of difficult installations and applications,” she continues. “The team keeps abreast with global trends and ensures the local market has access to the latest products, with advanced developments in design, materials and coatings.”

BMG’s field service technicians and trained regional specialists are available to conduct site and plant surveys to monitor the condition of valves and make recommendations for improved performance. Regular surveys ensure that valves and automation systems function to exact requirements and enable the team to identify equipment that should be included in scheduled maintenance programmes to reduce unplanned plant downtime and loss of production.

The company’s well-equipped workshops, which are approved warranty centres for leading manufacturers, enable reliable repair and testing of pumps, motors, valves, and cylinders. Only quality-branded spares and components are used to ensure compliance with strict OEM standards.

BMG’s regional service centres in Cape Town, Gqeberha, Kimberley and Pinetown are equipped to offer a comprehensive range of services and workshop capabilities. The company’s extensive portfolio of quality-branded valves meets diverse operational needs and includes ball valves designed for efficient shut-off control and smooth operation; gate valves that offer minimal pressure loss in high-pressure environments; and globe valves for precision flow regulation and throttling.

Lightweight butterfly valves have been designed for quick adjustments, ensuring cost efficient operation, while check valves ensure backflow prevention and system integrity.

BMG specialists recommend the use of diaphragm valves for aggressive fluids and slurry handling, and control valves for automating flow, pressure and temperature with ease.

Other products in the Fluid Technology range include hydraulic hoses and fittings, accumulators, cylinders, heat exchangers, hydraulic motors and hydraulic plumbing, as well as pumps and reservoir accessories. The company’s 24-hour process support services for production efficiency and reliability-centred maintenance result in optimum efficiency and increased service life of every system.

For more information contact Susan Victor, BMG, +27 11 620 1630, susanv@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





