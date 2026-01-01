Woman of Stature Awards South Africa

May 2026 News

Thabisile Phumo, receives Woman in Engineering and Mining award fromTshidi Mndzebele and Tinashe Mukalela from AvenirHoldings.

In a powerful recognition of excellence in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Thabisile Phumo, executive vice president for Stakeholder Relations and Social Sustainability at Sibanye-Stillwater, won the Woman in Mining and Engineering award at the 2026 Woman of Stature Awards South Africa, honouring her outstanding contribution to innovation, leadership and impact in the sector.

Selected from a highly competitive group of finalists, Phumo distinguished herself through technical expertise, resilience and a commitment to advancing the mining and engineering landscape in South Africa. Her work reflects not only professional excellence, but also a dedication to driving transformation and creating opportunities within the industry.

The category was supported by AvenirHoldings, a proudly South African engineering and infrastructure solutions company committed to building sustainable development across the built environment. “Women in mining and engineering are redefining what is possible in these industries,” said Tshidi Mndzebele, chief executive officer at AvenirHoldings and an award-winning engineer. “We are proud to celebrate Thabisile Phumo whose achievements demonstrate both technical excellence and the courage to break barriers. She is a true example of leadership in action.”

The 2026 awards saw over 1000 nominations across multiple sectors, with the mining and engineering category standing out for its exceptional calibre of finalists and the growing presence of women in these fields. Charlotte du Plessis, founder and chief executive officer of the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa, added: “This winner represents the future of industrial leadership in South Africa. Her work is not only shaping infrastructure and development, but also inspiring more women to enter and thrive in these industries.”

For more information contact Women of Stature Awards, info@wosawardsglobal.com, www.wosawardsglobal.com





