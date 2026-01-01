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Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



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Expanded test laboratory provides polymer users with more information

April 2026 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring


Motion plastics manufacturer, igus has expanded its international testing facilities to a total test laboratory footprint of more than 5500 m2 of dedicated research space in order to accommodate its increasing product portfolio and enable continuous improvement of its product quality.

The newly enlarged test laboratory combines a wide range of testing areas for energy chains, highly flexible chainflex cables, iglidur plain bearings, drylin linear technology, low-cost automation components and igus:bike applications. “We have expanded our test laboratory area to support faster innovation cycles and more comprehensive real-world testing scenarios,” says Ian Hewat from igus South Africa. “This gives our customers confidence that the components they use will reliably perform under the most demanding conditions.”

The new 1500 m2 test area adds to existing dedicated outdoor and indoor test spaces. Customers can now benefit from testing environments that simulate real operating conditions, including extreme temperatures down to -40°C, cleanroom formulations, and customer-specific application trials.

The test laboratory runs more than 15 000 individual tests across over 742 test stations every year. These include endurance runs, multi-axis stress tests, and application-specific cycles such as long travel simulations for energy chains and dynamic loads for bearings. The vast amount of data generated feeds into igus’ online tools, including the service life calculator, product finder, CAD configurator and predictive maintenance tools. These help engineers and procurement professionals define the right components for their projects more accurately.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 1848
Email: sales.sa@igus.de
www: www.igus.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about igus


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