Helping to solve wastewater challenges
January 2026
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
KSB Pumps and Valves is doubling its efforts to help government and municipalities find practical and technical solutions to the growing wastewater challenges gripping large parts of the country. As part of a vast global company, the local operation is calling on its far-reaching skills base to work with local wastewater service providers in finding innovative solutions for projects of all sizes from national to municipal, and even smaller case-by-case mini projects.
“We understand the challenges our municipalities face and as a result we are bringing all our expertise locally as well as internationally to the table to allow us to assist wherever there are wastewater projects no matter the size or complexity, from small schools to large industrial areas and entire cities,” says KSB Pumps and Valves market area manager, Hugo du Plessis. “As a result of challenges at grass roots level, we have even identified a strong need for an upgrade of one of our products from our wastewater portfolio, and are almost ready to introduce this new locally developed wastewater pump that will be revealed to the market in the next month or two and will be a game-changer for wastewater plants.
“These types of innovations, combined with advanced technical services and a wide array of products is part of our renewed drive to help address wastewater issues in conjunction with municipalities in the country. We also remain mindful of budgetary constraints, and have worked within these limits to provide products and services that are cost effective, versatile and reliable.
“At the same time, we have sourced other suitable solutions from across the globe that have been added to our local arsenal. Our next step is to work with consulting engineers and end users from various regions from the inception of their projects to ensure pump stations and treatment plants are designed to work effectively for at least the next 20 to 30 years.”
KSB Pumps and Valves is in a strong position to provide expertise for all aspects of wastewater handling, from physical requirement to suction conditions in pump stations and specialised equipment in treatment plants to submersible pumps, mixers and flow makers. The company has uniquely tailored solutions across every stage of the wastewater process with its extensive range of products that adhere to strict global standards for quality, efficiency and longevity.
“Our commitment extends beyond merely selling products. We work with government agencies, municipalities and engineers to provide trusted technical consultation, training and collaboration to ensure projects succeed. We will also be launching a series of new products that are designed and manufactured locally for local conditions, as well as providing products from our KSB global operations that are suitable for local conditions. These bring fast solutions to the country’s waste water needs and will be introduced over the coming months,” concludes du Plessis.
For more information contact Annett Kriel, KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa, +27 11 876 5600, annett.kriel@ksb.com, www.ksb.com
Further reading:
Duplex valve improves continuous production at Gauteng manufacturing facility
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
In a recent installation at a Gauteng-based manufacturer of household and personal care products, Allmech provided a tailored water treatment solution to ensure a consistent supply of soft water for steam generation, an essential element in the client’s 24/7 production cycle.
Read more...
Ultra-durable stainless steel submersible pumps
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
KSB Pumps and Valves has launched a rugged stainless-steel submersible pump range designed for deep borehole use and other demanding freshwater and saline pumping applications.
Read more...
Industrial valve solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG’s Fluid Technology division supplies and supports an extensive range of components for fluid technology systems. These include valves, hydraulic hoses and fittings, accumulators, cylinders, heat exchangers, hydraulic motors and hydraulic plumbing, as well as pumps and reservoir accessories.
Read more...
New wastewater pump for local municipalities and industries
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The latest wastewater pump from KSB Pumps and Valves is making waves in the industry due to a host of new features that provide users with an ultra-durable long service pump with fewer blockages and a lower maintenance requirement than traditional pumps.
Read more...
The critical role of check valves in fluid systems
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
In fluid power systems, the performance and reliability of the entire operation often hinge on components that are small in size but significant in function. Among these, the check valve stands out as a fundamental yet frequently overlooked element.
Read more...
ENERGYValves expands operations
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ENERGYValves is expanding its operations with a new facility in Cape Town. The new premises will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to serve the Cape Town market and surrounding areas.
Read more...
Pumps lead the way with advanced technology
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The KSB GIW MDX pump has consistently represented a major leap forward in mill duty applications, with KSB relying on customer feedback to improving the design continuously.
Read more...
Wireless leak detection valve
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Designed to prevent water leakage by automatically shutting off the water supply when a leak is detected, the Runxin F104 wireless leak detection valve is one of the latest offerings from Allmech.
Read more...
Ball valves and actuators optimise HVAC performance
Schneider Electric South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Schneider Electric offers the full range of innovative SpaceLogic and EasyLogic ball valves and actuators. These cutting-edge products are designed to optimise HVAC system performance, ensuring comfort and energy efficiency in commercial and residential buildings.
Read more...
Alfa Laval expands hygienic valve portfolio
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Alfa Laval is expanding its hygienic valve portfolio by introducing the Unique SSV pressure relief valve and the Leakage Detection butterfly valve, alongside new smaller sizes of the Unique Mixproof CIP and Unique Mixproof process valves.
Read more...