Helping to solve wastewater challenges

January 2026 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control





KSB Pumps and Valves is doubling its efforts to help government and municipalities find practical and technical solutions to the growing wastewater challenges gripping large parts of the country. As part of a vast global company, the local operation is calling on its far-reaching skills base to work with local wastewater service providers in finding innovative solutions for projects of all sizes from national to municipal, and even smaller case-by-case mini projects.

“We understand the challenges our municipalities face and as a result we are bringing all our expertise locally as well as internationally to the table to allow us to assist wherever there are wastewater projects no matter the size or complexity, from small schools to large industrial areas and entire cities,” says KSB Pumps and Valves market area manager, Hugo du Plessis. “As a result of challenges at grass roots level, we have even identified a strong need for an upgrade of one of our products from our wastewater portfolio, and are almost ready to introduce this new locally developed wastewater pump that will be revealed to the market in the next month or two and will be a game-changer for wastewater plants.

“These types of innovations, combined with advanced technical services and a wide array of products is part of our renewed drive to help address wastewater issues in conjunction with municipalities in the country. We also remain mindful of budgetary constraints, and have worked within these limits to provide products and services that are cost effective, versatile and reliable.

“At the same time, we have sourced other suitable solutions from across the globe that have been added to our local arsenal. Our next step is to work with consulting engineers and end users from various regions from the inception of their projects to ensure pump stations and treatment plants are designed to work effectively for at least the next 20 to 30 years.”

KSB Pumps and Valves is in a strong position to provide expertise for all aspects of wastewater handling, from physical requirement to suction conditions in pump stations and specialised equipment in treatment plants to submersible pumps, mixers and flow makers. The company has uniquely tailored solutions across every stage of the wastewater process with its extensive range of products that adhere to strict global standards for quality, efficiency and longevity.

“Our commitment extends beyond merely selling products. We work with government agencies, municipalities and engineers to provide trusted technical consultation, training and collaboration to ensure projects succeed. We will also be launching a series of new products that are designed and manufactured locally for local conditions, as well as providing products from our KSB global operations that are suitable for local conditions. These bring fast solutions to the country’s waste water needs and will be introduced over the coming months,” concludes du Plessis.

For more information contact Annett Kriel, KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa, +27 11 876 5600 , annett.kriel@ksb.com, www.ksb.com





