Flexible, lightweight disc couplings for advance

BMG’s Power Transmission division has expanded its extensive portfolio of quality branded couplings with the introduction of the ESCODISC FIL series, a new generation of flexible, lightweight disc couplings.

The new ESCODISC FIL composite disc series, manufactured by ESCO Couplings SRL, has been developed from advanced composite materials to deliver high strength and a 60% weight reduction. These advanced couplings meet growing demand for high performance, lightweight, low maintenance components required in modern industrial applications.

“The new ESCODISC FIL, which offers significant advantages over traditional elastomeric couplings series, represents the future of flexible disc couplings. By combining marine-grade metals with advanced composite technology, we can offer our customers a dependable solution that increases efficiency and reduces maintenance,” says Steven Hodgkinson, engineered couplings specialist for BMG’s Power Transmission division. For example, in a cooling tower installation, the significant weight reduction of ESCODISC FIL helped lower energy consumption, while extending equipment life. The composite lightweight design does not require intermediate bearing support and can deliver a materials lifespan of up to 10 years, compared with elastomeric couplings that require replacement every two to eight years, depending on design, material and operating conditions. In this project the result was reduced downtime, lower maintenance costs and improved reliability of the installation.

ESCODISC FIL couplings have high resistance to corrosion and ultraviolet exposure, ensuring durability in harsh environments. The construction of this series integrates marine-grade stainless steel hubs and fasteners for reliable protection, together with high-strength composite disc packs that extend service life under demanding conditions. In comparative testing, these composite couplings have shown service life up to 40% longer than standard metallic equivalents, as well as reduced unplanned downtime.

A key innovation of this series is its new floating composite spacer, which is produced from carbon or e-glass fibres embedded in an epoxy matrix with UV protection. This design reduces overall weight by up to 60% compared with conventional steel spacers, thus easing the load on connected machinery. An optimised spacer-flange interface further enhances operational reliability and fatigue resistance over an extended service life.

These couplings have also been designed for convenient installation and easy maintenance and do not require a crane to be mounted. The flexible elements have high misalignment capacity which facilitates assembly of the coupling on the installation. Components are dimensioned for infinite life, with high resistance against corrosion. Lubrication-free ESCODISC FIL couplings reduce the need for lengthy maintenance and improve cost of ownership for the end-user.

These couplings are engineered in line with recognised ISO and API compliance standards, with extensive laboratory testing validating their fatigue strength, torsional rigidity and corrosion resistance. This ensures suitability for industrial sectors where reliability, safety and extended service intervals are critical.

BMG’s Power Transmission team supports a broad range of components with technical expertise and aftersales service to ensure correct selection, specification, installation and long-term reliability.

