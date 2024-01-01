Reshape your footprint

I&C July 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Calcined clay is an environmentally friendly supplementary cementitious material (SCM) that has massive potential for reducing CO 2 in cement manufacturing.

C/Clay is the new label for LOESCHE’s overall process for the production of calcined clay and is part of the company’s CO 2 reduction strategy.

During the calcination process the surface water, and later the water in the intermediate layers, are evaporated from the clay. This results in a transformation of the internal structure up to a partial amorphisation of the material. This gives the clay a certain reactivity, which is then available for further use as an SCM, and later in concrete. The quality of the clay is decisive here.

As a grinding specialist, LOESCHE is committed to optimal grinding, whether by co-grinding with clinker or by separate grinding. The company’s C/Clay technology consists of calcination and a grinding stage. They are coupled in a state-of-the-art process. C/Clay technology can be used to process all types of clays, regardless of moisture content, organic components, and grain size. Particular attention is paid to the efficient use of energy and heat transfer, with as little loss as possible.

C/Clay technology is established and easy to use, with a low demand for infrastructure. Kaolinitic, illitic and smectitic clay soils are particularly suitable for this process. These clays are cheap and readily available. Benefits for manufacturers include:

• Alternative fuels burners are available.

• Up-to-date heat recovery is possible.

• Simplified civil engineering is possible due to a flat construction.

• CO 2 costs are reduced.

Material handling and performance advantages are:

• Regulation and adaptation to current material parameters such as moisture and size of feed material are quick and uncomplicated.

• Depending on the quality of the raw clay, the performance of manufactured cements is at least equal to those made with fly ash or slag.

• Feed material preparation is efficient, due to Loesche’s long-term experience.

• Uniform thermal treatment of the entire material is possible.

Benefits for the environment include:

• C/Clay is able to reduce the CO 2 footprint of manufactured cement down to 60% of that of ordinary cement.

• In contrast to clinker, clay does not emit any material-specific CO 2 during calcination.

• Significantly lower calcination temperatures save fuel and thus reduce CO 2 emissions.

Loesche South Africa





