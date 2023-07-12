SAIMC: Durban branch

November 2023 SAIMC

From left: James Adams; Hugo Pienaar; Mark Calvert, branch general manager.

The Durban branch October technology meeting was well attended, and the audience was keen to hear about navigating the digital value change and bridging the gap from sensors to the boardroom.

The presentation was made jointly by James Adams (key account manager) and Hugo Pienaar (product manager) of Adroit Technologies, and they very competently showed the audience how to delve into the digital value chain and to enhance the journey by elevating production and real-time data to the cloud − from machines to the edge and beyond. Hugo showed how a gateway can seamlessly convert legacy devices and scada systems into edge cable devices, and how one can create a unified digital transformation strategy that seamlessly merges operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems, harnessing the boundless potential of evolving cloud technologies.

Credit(s)

SAIMC





