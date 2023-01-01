RS announces annual subscriptions for DesignSpark
November 2023
News
RS South Africa has introduced annual subscription options for DesignSpark, its fast-growing online community for engineers. This will deliver more choice for businesses to decide how they want to pay to gain access to DesignSpark’s advanced suite of design tools and resources. DesignSpark offers a suite of design tools, including DesignSpark Mechanical and DesignSpark PCB, plus comprehensive 2D/3D and electronics part libraries, and a host of design resources such as technology articles, projects and community forums.
In April 2023, RS introduced three subscription levels for DesignSpark, payable via monthly subscription, which offered even more benefits to users at very low cost. DesignSpark Explorer (which is free to users), DesignSpark Creator, and DesignSpark Engineer provide different levels of access to tools and design resources, enabling members to select the best option according to their requirements.
“As always, we listen very carefully and react positively to customer feedback,” said Mike Bray, Vice-President of Innovation and DesignSpark at RS. “Since the introduction of Explorer, Creator, and Engineer earlier this year, it quickly became clear that many users wanted the option of an annual subscription. Right at the beginning, flexibility was built into our vision and approach for DesignSpark, so we have introduced this new option for businesses, organisations, and individuals to make life easier for them to gain access to the advanced, yet low-cost tooling offered by DesignSpark.”
For more information contact Princess Tlou, RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9300, sales.za@rs.rsgroup.com, za.rs-online.com
