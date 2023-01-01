Programmable LED indicators

October 2023 Industrial Wireless Data Acquisition & Telemetry Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Turck Banner is expanding its portfolio of LED lights with the robust LED indicators of the K100 series. The 100 mm beacons are available in two configurations. Both these units improve workflow and reduce downtime through clearly communicated status information. The Pro Daylight Visible beacon model offers 12 audible options and has a clear lens that avoids false indications, even in sunlight. It offers bright indication in both indoor and outdoor environments.

The model’s clear lens provides distinct indication even in sunlight, thereby avoiding false indications. It features three colour options (green, yellow and red) for status indication, operator guidance and other functions.

The K100 Pro Indicator model has a diffused lens that appears white when inactive, thereby preventing false indication. It features 14 colour options that can be used for status and indication applications. Animations include options such as flash, intensity sweep, and wave. Both beacon models can include an optional audible alarm and have an IP66 environmental rating for dust, rain and snow.

The beacon series is discretely controlled, and is ideal for users who do not have IO-Link, but want control and customisation capabilities to communicate information visually. Banner’s proprietary Pro Editor software enables users to program device status, colours and animations. The PC-based interface makes it easy to configure a beacon for a range of applications such as displaying machine warm-up time, indicating unique steps in an assembly process, and communicating multiple machine states.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner Southern Africa





