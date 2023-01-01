Ultra-rugged connectors enhance IIoT connectivity

With the increase in sensor density, actuators and controllers in Industry 4.0, and IIoT operational settings, high power levels and massive amounts of data must be securely and efficiently managed through ultra-fast transmission lines with cables running over long distances. Miniature connectors and cables are needed to interconnect increasingly smaller devices and sensors in areas that are sometimes confined and hard to access. Also, connectivity must be ruggedised to resist shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, water and corrosion, when exposed to demanding environmental and chemical conditions, both indoors and outdoors.

To address these challenges, Fischer Connectors has developed new high-speed data and power connectivity solutions combining Single Pair Ethernet and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high-speed protocols with the rugged, high-density and miniature features of its flagship product lines. They enable space-saving and cost-efficient integration in industrial automation and robotics, chemical plants, food processing, automotive production lines, outdoor sensing and unmanned systems.

The Single Pair Ethernet solutions from the Fischer Core Series and Fischer UltiMate Series allow for 1 Gbit/s data transfer. Exceptionally rugged, they exhibit exceptional security, durability, together with environmental and mechanical performance. Fischer SPE is compliant with MIL-STD norms. It offers 10 000 mating cycles, three locking mechanisms – being push-pull, screw, and quick-release – and hermetic sealing, in addition to IP68/IP69 ratings.

The demand for USB 3.0+ protocol is high in Industry 4.0 operations, as it offers high data transfer rates with low latency for IIoT control applications. It also offers nearly twice the power output than USB 2.0 (900 mA vs 500 mA), better power efficiency due to lower consumption in idle state, and larger bandwidth.

Fischer MiniMax connectors with USB 3.2 Gen 2 allow for 10 Gbit/s data transfer, and offer additional power contacts up to 8 A.

