Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-rugged connectors enhance IIoT connectivity

July 2023 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

With the increase in sensor density, actuators and controllers in Industry 4.0, and IIoT operational settings, high power levels and massive amounts of data must be securely and efficiently managed through ultra-fast transmission lines with cables running over long distances. Miniature connectors and cables are needed to interconnect increasingly smaller devices and sensors in areas that are sometimes confined and hard to access. Also, connectivity must be ruggedised to resist shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, water and corrosion, when exposed to demanding environmental and chemical conditions, both indoors and outdoors.

To address these challenges, Fischer Connectors has developed new high-speed data and power connectivity solutions combining Single Pair Ethernet and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high-speed protocols with the rugged, high-density and miniature features of its flagship product lines. They enable space-saving and cost-efficient integration in industrial automation and robotics, chemical plants, food processing, automotive production lines, outdoor sensing and unmanned systems.

The Single Pair Ethernet solutions from the Fischer Core Series and Fischer UltiMate Series allow for 1 Gbit/s data transfer. Exceptionally rugged, they exhibit exceptional security, durability, together with environmental and mechanical performance. Fischer SPE is compliant with MIL-STD norms. It offers 10 000 mating cycles, three locking mechanisms – being push-pull, screw, and quick-release – and hermetic sealing, in addition to IP68/IP69 ratings.

The demand for USB 3.0+ protocol is high in Industry 4.0 operations, as it offers high data transfer rates with low latency for IIoT control applications. It also offers nearly twice the power output than USB 2.0 (900 mA vs 500 mA), better power efficiency due to lower consumption in idle state, and larger bandwidth.

Fischer MiniMax connectors with USB 3.2 Gen 2 allow for 10 Gbit/s data transfer, and offer additional power contacts up to 8 A.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Rittal invests in Perforex machine
Rittal Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Rittal South Africa has acquired a Perforex machine. Used to manufacture enclosures using fully automated, high speed, precision machining of mounting plates, doors and side panels, the Perforex enables Rittal to deliver customised and precisely machined panels to customers within 24 to 48 hours.

Read more...
Becker Mining offers multiple smart voice and data radio channels
Becker Mining South Africa Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Becker Mining’s Smartcom VHF leaky feeder system offers the mining sector multiple simultaneous voice and data radio channels, with low intermodulation noise levels to ensure clear and reliable communications underground at all times.

Read more...
Range of non-metallic enclosures
Elen Enclosures Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products, each available in various sizes, layouts and materials.

Read more...
UV-resistant enclosures
Communica Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Hammond Manufacturing has a range of glass-reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures which are lightweight, corrosion resistant, and also UV-resistant.

Read more...
Mission-critical products and services
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
JAYCOR specialises in the broad distribution of technology components with a strong focus on connectivity, delivering mission-critical products and services to industrial businesses in Africa. Its solutions ...

Read more...
Connectors and receptacles with patented torque sleeve
Turck Banner Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Safe and reliable communication between machines and systems is critical. To ensure industrial communication is not put at risk in tough environments, Turck Banner has improved its M12 offering with a game-changing redesign.

Read more...
What’s the difference between round and flat cables?
Helukabel Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Understanding how to make reliable connections to an application starts with proper cable selection.

Read more...
Hybrid cables save installation space
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Motion plastics and cable manufacturer, igus has introduced its new readycable hybrid cables suitable for drive technology from Siemens and SEW-Eurodrive.

Read more...
Selection tool for Pratley adaptors and reducers
Pratley Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Given the expansive range of various sized thread adaptors and reducers on offer, the wealth of choices has been streamlined thanks to a new online selection tool.

Read more...
Cutting it at Multi Alloys since 2019
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The company says it is focused on developing and enhancing its special alloy and metals offering, and adding value through the delivery of quality products and exceptional service.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved