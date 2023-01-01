Using innovative chatbot technology in TwinCAT engineering

June 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Image copyright: Beckhoff Automation.

Beckhoff has developed the TwinCAT Chat Client for the TwinCAT XAE engineering environment. This makes it possible to conveniently use Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT from OpenAI, in the development of a TwinCAT project, for increased productivity in control programming. It also opens up optimisation potential for direct support.

Large Language Models are created based on a neural network and trained with a large number of texts. LLMs have become widely used in recent years and are used for a whole host of tasks, including as the basis for chatbots or language translation tools.

The TwinCAT Chat Client enables AI-supported engineering to automate tasks such as the creation or addition of function block code, and even code optimisation, documentation and restructuring (refacturing). Implemented in TwinCAT XAE, this client connects to the host cloud of the respective LLM (for example, Microsoft AzureTM in the case of ChatGPT), provides a user interface, and provides communication to the PLC development environment via the automation interface. This is available via a corresponding chat window in Visual Studio, whereby the LLM functionality has been optimised especially for TwinCAT 3 users, and extensively supplemented with TwinCAT-specific content.

