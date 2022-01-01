Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Children are driving electric vehicle adoption

September 2022 News

Children are already driving the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, despite not yet being able to get behind the wheel themselves, a new global survey has found. Conducted by ABB E-Mobility, the survey revealed that children not only educate their parents on environmental issues and admonish them for un-eco-friendly behaviour, but also contribute to discussions around major purchases such as EVs.

The study, comprised of 2500 parents (with children aged 8-16) and 2500 children (also aged 8-16), involved participants from ABB E-mobility’s 10 largest markets; Canada, China, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA. Its key findings, released on World EV Day in early September, demonstrated the crucial role that the next generation has to play in helping to reduce emissions and enable a more sustainable future.

Speaking about the results of the survey, Frank Muehlon, CEO for ABB E-Mobility, said: “On World EV Day, it is encouraging to see the results of our global study reveal the excitement and determination of young people, as well as the increasing dialogue and action across generations, to move toward a low-carbon future.

“It is also clear, however, that many people still do not feel empowered to take the climate-conscious steps they are clearly ready for. It is our hope that those in positions of power will work together to quickly implement electrification policies which enable a cleaner, greener society, just as we have committed to doing with our ABB Sustainability Strategy 2030.”

With nearly 8 out of 10 parents (79,2%) and three quarters of children (73,6%) considering the current global environmental situation to be bad, the survey revealed a good deal of intergenerational interaction over the causes of climate change and the steps towards mitigating it.

To that end, almost half of children have told their parents to be more environmentally friendly, while 58,1% of parents said that they have been educated by their children on environmental issues. 68% of children said they are excited about driving electric vehicles in the future, with 82,6% (rising to 94,6% in China) stating they intend to drive electric (52,4%) or hybrid (30,2%) cars when they are old enough.

With 80% of children responding that they believe they have the ability to influence their parents’ purchasing decisions over big-ticket items like changing the family car, it is perhaps unsurprising that 78,6% of parents said they would switch to an electric or hybrid model if they were to buy a new car in the next three years.

In the US, this influence was most evident, with 33% of parents who drive an EV saying it was pressure from their children which made them make the switch. Globally, the fact that EVs and hybrids are both better for the environment, and more economical, ranked as the two highest purchasing drivers for current EV owners at 66,1% and 61% respectively.

This rose to 93,8% of parents in China, who also said owning an EV was a better financial investment as well as a more sustainable choice. The nation, which leads the way in EV development, adoption and infrastructure, demonstrated its more mature market in many of the categories surveyed, with both children and parents reporting far greater awareness of, discussion about and excitement for the benefits of e-mobility.

For its part, ABB has committed to transitioning its entire global fleet of more than 10 000 vehicles to EVs by the end of the decade as part of its 2030 Sustainability Strategy. In the last year alone, the number of charging stations installed at ABB sites increased by almost 100%, from 545 to 1082. These are split globally across 146 locations in 27 countries. Additionally, in 2021, EVs or plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for 44% of ABB's global new vehicle orders.

For more information contact Natalie Hodges, ABB E-mobility, +44 787 031 0482, natalie.hodges1@gb.abb.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
More than 30 000 visitors flocked to Electra Mining Africa 2022
News
“There could be no better endorsement of the show than the 50% of exhibitors who had already rebooked their stands for the 2024 show, even before the gates had closed on the 2022 show.”

Read more...
Manufacturer confidence dips in tough operating environment
News
Confidence levels among South African manufacturers dipped 2 points to 26 (out of 100) in the third quarter of 2022, according to Absa’s latest survey.

Read more...
Modularisation as the foundation for standards and more automation
EPLAN Software & Services News
This year’s Eplan Forum for Automated Engineering event (EFIA) will be taking place in a hybrid format on 28 and 29 September.

Read more...
Deeper collaboration on PA-DIM standardisation
News
Collaboration promises to simplify integration of OT and IT systems by optimising process automation end-users’ management of data from field devices.

Read more...
Rockwell opens registration for 31st Automation Fair
Rockwell Automation News
Manufacturing and technology experts will gather at the annual event showcasing new innovations in automation, immersive learning opportunities and much more.

Read more...
FIA selects Siemens as official sustainability PLM software supplier
Siemens South Africa News
Xcelerator portfolio to help the FIA and its championships to improve environmental sustainability across motorsports.

Read more...
New marketing manager at Turck Banner
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner announced the appointment of Hennie Blignaut to the newly created role of marketing manager for South Africa.

Read more...
Complete electrification solutions from mine to port, and more
ABB South Africa News
ABB will display the following products and solutions at Electra Mining Africa 2022 from 5 to 9 September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Read more...
Informative seminars by leading industry experts at Electra Mining
Specialised Exhibitions News
Visitors can benefit from the accompanying conferences and seminars hosted by leading industry organisations and bringing together the best minds in the real economy to share their knowhow and experience.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved