PV installation test tools

September 2022

Using traditional tools such as a clamp meter or multimeter to test and troubleshoot solar photovoltaic (PV) installations takes a lot of time, and the accuracy of results may vary. There is a quicker and more accurate way to test solar PV systems, which could streamline maintenance tasks.

This is according to Comtest, the local representative of Seaward, which provides a number of specialist PV test solutions for both 1000 V and 1500 V systems, which are used and trusted by thousands of solar PV professionals across the world.

The Seaward PV200 solar installation tester allows electrical safety and performance verification of photovoltaic installations in a safe and easy-to-use device. Transforming the way PV systems are tested, the PV200 combines ground continuity, DC operating power and operating current test functions in a handheld device. It can also test insulation resistance, open-circuit voltage and short-circuit current at the push of a button. The unit can wirelessly capture and record real-time irradiance, ambient temperature and PV module temperature measurements from the Solar Survey 200R.

The PV200 has enough memory to store up to 999 datasets that can be stored on the instrument and, once downloaded to the SolarCert software, comparison to the standard test conditions can be made. Professional test certificates and reports can also be created when used with Seaward’s SolarCert software.

Also forming part of the product range is the Seaward PV200 Complete Solar PV Test Kit, which features:

• All-in-one commissioning tests and I-V curve tracing.

• Automatic fill factor calculation.

• Ground (earth) continuity measurement with test lead null.

• Memory for up to 999 records with USB download to PC.

• Instant NFC data transfer using the PVMobile app.

Meanwhile, the Seaward Solar Utility Pro can:

• Test multiple strings in parallel, up to 1500 V and 40 A.

• Test at a string level or in the combiner box.

• Record up to 999 full sets of string data.

• Test open circuit voltage (VOC), short circuit current (ISC), irradiance (W/m2), ambient temperature and more.

• Free product and O&M; training with every purchase.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, https://bit.ly/3uYyqIP


