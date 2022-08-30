Editor's Choice
Siemens acquires Zona Technology, boosts Xcelerator capabilities

August 2022 News

With the global drive toward climate-neutral aviation gaining pace, and the rebirth of interest in supersonic travel, innovations in aircraft configurations require careful and diligent use of aerodynamic and structural design optimisation. Siemens Digital Industries Software has entered into an agreement to acquire Zona Technology, a specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions. This addition to Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio will assist customers in making their digital threads as comprehensive and as efficient as possible to help speed innovation and ensure on-time and on-budget delivery of more sustainable aerospace invention.

Zona’s technology will become part of Siemens’ Simcenter software portfolio, allowing the creation of a unique end-to-end airframe structure design and certification analysis digital thread, beginning with early concept studies, through high-fidelity aero-structural optimisation, through to structural certification and documentation. This combination can reduce dependence on third-party aeroelasticity tools and replace disjointed workflows for airframe analysis, simulation and verification.

“The aerospace industry is facing unprecedented technological challenges as it pursues the complexity of both climate-neutral aviation and the rebirth of supersonic travel,” said Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, senior vice president, Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The addition of Zona Technology’s capabilities to the Xcelerator portfolio will help to support our customers going further with their digital transformation, and will strengthen Siemens’ effort to build a comprehensive and cutting-edge, end-to-end airframe structure design and certification workflow for the aerospace industry.”

P.C. Chen, CEO, Zona Technology, added that “A continuous digital connection between the flight physics and structural departments can reduce the number of iterations and speed up the airframe structure certification for aircraft companies striving to launch innovative new aircraft programmes on time and on budget.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, +27 11 652 2000, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


