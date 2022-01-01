Editor's Choice
Electrical Power & Protection



Circuit breaker system with IO-Link

August 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

This year, the Caparoc individual modular system from Phoenix Contact is being extended by a new power module with IO-Link interface. This makes Caparoc even more flexible in use and easier to adapt to the conditions of the machines to be protected.

With the simple integration of further IO-Link devices, the IO-Link protocol is being used more and more frequently in machine building and systems manufacturing. With the IO-Link interface, error states and threshold values that have been exceeded are detected at an early stage, so maintenance planning becomes more efficient. The integrated error log enables rapid problem identification when troubleshooting in the 12-24 V DC range.

The Caparoc PM IOL power module with IO-Link interface is integrated in the online configurator, creating an individual circuit breaker system. The personal item number generated by the configurator makes it possible to reorder the solution repeatedly. Suitable digital services support customers with their individual data, from the 3D model, through the marking, all the way to the data sheet and EPLAN.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Further reading:

Powerful controller for high safety requirements
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Thanks to its 8-core processor, high-level language and open-source software such as Docker or even Matlab Simulink can run simultaneously with the control program.

Read more...
Small terminal blocks for maximum benefits
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The range of terminal blocks in miniature format from Phoenix Contact can be conveniently wired and mounted in various ways, in even the narrowest of spaces.

Read more...
Heavy-duty connectors in various colours
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The housings can be ordered in batches as small as 1, and individual interfaces can be easily configured and conveniently ordered online.

Read more...
LV switchboard with enhanced safety features
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric’s next-generation BlokSeT switchboard enhances safety, reliability and connectivity for innovative power distribution and motor control.

Read more...
Beware the fire starter
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Smart sensing has come a long way, and now allows organisations to proactively focus on and mitigate potential electrical fires, providing a substantial improvement in resilience.

Read more...
Supplements for splice boxes with patented pigtail tray
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Phoenix Contact is supplementing the compact splice/distributor boxes in the FDX 20 series for DIN-rail mounting with additional types of fibres and couplings.

Read more...
Optimising a building’s energy consumption through data analysis
Electrical Power & Protection
The Empire State Building is a well-known example of how retrofitting can reap significant benefits, and is now considered to be one of the world’s most energy efficient buildings.

Read more...
Buckman and Energy Drive partner on sustainability efforts
Electrical Power & Protection
The partnership has delivered 4 million kWh in energy savings, which equates to 4,16 million kg of CO2 eliminated, 5,5 million litres of water saved, and 2,74 million kg of coal and ash reduction.

Read more...
Failsafe networking of photovoltaic systems
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
Zebotec’s large free-standing systems come with their own challenges, but for its floating power stations on bodies of water, wireless Ethernet networking is the only sensible solution.

Read more...
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.

Read more...










