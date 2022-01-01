Circuit breaker system with IO-Link

August 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

This year, the Caparoc individual modular system from Phoenix Contact is being extended by a new power module with IO-Link interface. This makes Caparoc even more flexible in use and easier to adapt to the conditions of the machines to be protected.

With the simple integration of further IO-Link devices, the IO-Link protocol is being used more and more frequently in machine building and systems manufacturing. With the IO-Link interface, error states and threshold values that have been exceeded are detected at an early stage, so maintenance planning becomes more efficient. The integrated error log enables rapid problem identification when troubleshooting in the 12-24 V DC range.

The Caparoc PM IOL power module with IO-Link interface is integrated in the online configurator, creating an individual circuit breaker system. The personal item number generated by the configurator makes it possible to reorder the solution repeatedly. Suitable digital services support customers with their individual data, from the 3D model, through the marking, all the way to the data sheet and EPLAN.

