Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Today’s seed, tomorrow’s shade

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2022 News


Brett van den Bosch, Editor

One could say that the story of climate change, as a narrative, started on 22 June 1988, when James Hansen, the administrator of Nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, delivered his testimony to the US Congress that presented forensic evidence that the Earth’s climate was warming, and that humans were primarily to blame: “The greenhouse effect has been detected, and it is changing our climate now.”

What followed has been a litany of failures to actually do anything about it – some sinister, some naïve and some ignorant – but failures nonetheless. The chapter that’s freshest in our memories is the 2015 climate conference in Paris, which gave birth to the so-called Paris Agreement. At long last, almost 30 years after Hansen’s testimony, the international community had committed to limit global warming to well below 2°C (preferably 1,5°C) compared to pre-industrial levels.

Solving – or in the initial stages at least – mitigating the climate crisis will require a concerted effort by (primarily) engineers and politicians. The thing is, engineers are all about solving problems while politicians’ talents lie in creating them and distracting from them.

What this really is, is a human problem. We created it and now we must fix it. Escape is not an option, contrary to Elon Musk’s ambitions of doing precisely that by terraforming Mars. There’s a wonderfully succinct proverb, passed down to us from ancient Greece, that a society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in. What Musk is promulgating more closely resembles a scorched earth strategy than the acts of a great society.

Further to the humanitarian aspect, in a recently published article on The Conversation website (which you can reach using the short URL www.instrumentation.co.za/*sus22-netzero), three leading academics deliver a brutally self-critical assessment of the role that climate scientists and journalists have played by wishing for too much while applying scientific scepticism too little. In it, James Dyke, senior lecturer in global systems at the University of Exeter, poignantly sums this up by saying, “Over the years, doubt has developed into dread. This gnawing sense that we have made a terrible mistake. There are now times when I freely admit to a sense of panic. How did we get this so wrong? What are our children supposed to think about how we have acted?”

Regardless of how we got to this point, the simple truth is that industrial manufacturing does more harm to our planet than any other area of human endeavour. Today’s captains of industry did not create the environmental problems we face, but they inherited this poisoned chalice and so it falls upon them to rinse it clean. An unenviable task, to be sure, especially when they have their hands full navigating such turbulent waters simply managing a business in these difficult times. But if not them, then who?

For my part, the best I can contribute is a simple but sincere appeal: Stand steadfast and resolute as you go about remedying the mistakes of the past. In all things, practice the principle ‘first, do no harm.’ Think beyond the ticking of ESG checkboxes and instil a sense of social conscience in yourself and in those around you. Do not kick the ball down the road and expect Industry 5.0 to be there to pick it up.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Polytech Africa’s 2022 mechatronics courses meet 4IR demands
News
Students are set to be examined through continuous and final summative assessments that combine simulation, practical and theoretical aspects, as part of merSETA/QCTO accreditation requirements.

Read more...
RS Components to exhibit at Africa’s largest industrial expo
RS Components SA News
The country’s largest trade show is set to make its return after a four-year hiatus due to the global pandemic.

Read more...
The MEST Africa Challenge is on for 2022
News
MEST Africa has officially announced the opening of applications, for which entries will be accepted until 30 August 2022 through the competition’s online application portal.

Read more...
Siemens acquires Zona Technology, boosts Xcelerator capabilities
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has entered into an agreement to acquire Zona Technology, a specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions.

Read more...
Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record
Danfoss News
The islands of Ærø and Als in Southern Denmark are connected by Ellen, the longest ranging fully electric ferry in the world. Ellen set a new world record on 9 June 2022. On her return from a conference ...

Read more...
BI launches new e-commerce platform
Bearings International News
Bearings International (BI) is entering the fast-growing realm of e-commerce by expanding its current website to provide more detailed information. “The aim is to create a 24/7 access experience for ...

Read more...
Emerson announces net-zero targets
Emerson Automation Solutions News
In its recently published 2021 ESG report, the company lays out plans to achieve net-zero operations by 2030 and a net-zero value chain by 2045.

Read more...
Seriti buys majority stake in Windlab Africa’s 3,5 GW renewables assets
News
Seriti’s CEO says: “Our commitment to the responsible and reliable production of coal for both domestic consumption and exports remains unwavering.”

Read more...
New features, products and learning at this year’s Electra Mining Africa
Specialised Exhibitions News
Topics presented by industry experts will be aligned to the show’s theme days: automation, innovation, safety, future skills and South African Day.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved