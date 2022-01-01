Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A

The new, particularly compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution. The device interfaces mounted at the front are available as male and female contacts. Integrated anti-rotation protection ensures reliable alignment in the device panel.
The innovative Duo-Unlock technology of the system ensures increased flexibility during installation and maintenance. Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver. The installation system is available with proven crimp or screw connection technology.
Features such as mechanical and colour coding also support quick and error-free startup. The compact PRC 20 system extends the existing PRC 35 installation system, which is designed for the transmission of currents up to 35 A. With high degrees of protection up to IP69 and an impact resistance up to IK08, the PRC installation system protects the power distribution system even under extreme ambient conditions.
The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements.
The new, slim generation of Uno Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact stands out with its easy system diagnostics via DC OK-LED and switching relay contact. The high power density makes the power supplies the solution for industrial applications with limited space.
Bernstein has brought out a smaller version of its safety rope limit switch, adding an extra layer of safety to the operation of machines and conveyor belts, with greater space saving and versatility.
Three devices can be connected in parallel to create a three-phase grid; they communicate with each other in real time, thereby synchronising the 120° phase shift.