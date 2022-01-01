Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Forge Academy & Labs partners with MICT SETA

July 2022 News

Forge Academy & Labs has partnered with the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) to introduce an array of information and communication technology (ICT) interventions to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare students for 4IR opportunities.

Digital skills are critical to ensure the youth of South Africa compete in the marketplace on a global scale. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on 27 June 2022 is expected to continue for a period of two years and will include the following interventions:

• Accredited skills training.

• Ecosystem building.

• Workforce development programmes.

• Public policy.

“The more collaboration between like-minded institutions with a passion for seeing our youth excel in building a future for themselves, the better for all. This partnership, and others like it, are critical to securing the future of our nation for generations to come. The 4IR industry is evolving, and being equipped for changes happens when the right education gets delivered at the right time. Now is the right time,” said the COO of Forge Academy and Labs, Craig Clutty.

This new partnership aims to address the skills shortage and combat high unemployment amongst the youth. It comes at a time when more than half of youth worldwide will not have the necessary skills to excel in Industry 4.0. Creating an environment where they can thrive, contribute and leave their mark on the global digital economy is a top priority.

The partnership aims to achieve its goal by identifying and nurturing tech talent among youth, supporting tech entrepreneurs and their businesses, and providing industry-leading education. This drive will spur change and improve the lives of South African citizens.

“The MICT SETA is intent on establishing partnerships that catapult the sector into key future skills domains. This partnership brings us a step closer to realising our vision as an organisation, and further accelerates our efforts of massifying digital skills to South African youth. The 4IR requires us to produce skills that are aligned with the demands of this revolution. Through this collaboration, we are certain we are on the right path of building a pool of talent with relevant skill sets for employment and entrepreneurship prospects,” added MICT SETA CEO, Matome Madibana.

For more information visit www.forgeacademy.co.za or www.mict.org.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Strong order intake, record revenues for Atlas Copco
News
The demand for Atlas Copco’s products and services remained high for the second quarter of 2022, and order volumes increased markedly in all business areas compared to the previous year.

Read more...
Zest WEG poised for African growth
Zest WEG Group Africa News
Zest WEG’s drive on local manufacture and local sourcing is consistent with WEG’s global approach of maximising local content and procurement wherever possible.

Read more...
Rockwell appoints Kenyan distributor for East African market
Rockwell Automation News
Multivista specialises in taking care of industrial equipment throughout its lifecycle, owing to the company’s strong after-sales support.

Read more...
Momentum behind collision prevention on mines
News
Booyco Electronics CEO, Anton Lourens, says that – despite the challenges – there is both the will and the collaboration to allow mines to benefit from the innovations in this field.

Read more...
‘Safety first’ approach serves Dekra well
News
“We are now working towards 5,5 million serious injury-free man hours, which we hope to attain in early 2023.”

Read more...
Hitachi and Petrofac join forces on offshore wind power
News Electrical Power & Protection
The collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies, and covers high-voltage DC and AC solutions.

Read more...
Trafo to highlight its flexibility at Electra Mining 2022
News Electrical Power & Protection
Given the varying nature of operating conditions from one mine to another, the company will use the event to demonstrate its ability to tailor solutions to specific site and customer needs.

Read more...
CESA hosts gala graduation dinner for future engineering leaders
News
The flagship BCE programme is designed for engineers and other professionals in the built environment who want to pursue the consulting engineering profession.

Read more...
New Gqeberha home for Toyota Industrial Equipment
News
The new facility accommodates the various divisions, sales, workshops, parts, engineering, spray booths, training facilities and showroom.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved