Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Print this page printer friendly version

How do you audit a compressed air system?

July 2022 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

The British and American governments estimate that as much as 10% of all electricity generated is consumed by air compressors, and that some 50% of this energy is wasted. Air leaks alone can account for 25% of these values.

Compressed air auditing is no longer a luxury, it is essential. By not knowing the facts around your compressed air consumption, you are doomed to a spiralling electricity bill.

Key points for a compressed air audit

What are the components of a comprehensive air audit? These are the basic steps in reducing operating costs for your compressed air system:

1. Measure the air flow and pressure entering a system for at least seven days.

2. Monitor and determine the compressor’s Kw/m3 efficiency.

3. Monitor and measure the consumption in various areas of the plant and benchmark your usage.

4. Measure the quality of the compressed air, dew point, particle count and oil carry-over, and classify your air quality.

5. Undertake an ultrasonic leak detection survey.

6. Identify wasteful air consumption practices.

7. Quantify the actual cost in these areas.

Air flow testing

On many sites compressors are often not operated at full capacity. By logging the flow and the power from the compressors, engineers will be able to determine a base load for the flow required in a plant. With detailed information, main load compressors can be selected from an existing fleet, with perhaps a variable speed drive compressor topping up the flow requirements. This type of decision will use power more effectively and cut energy wastage and costs

Air velocity

Compressed air velocity can be a useful pointer to the efficiency of a pipeline and/or distribution system.

High velocity = pressure drops = wasted power.

High velocity will carry airline contamination to the point of use.

Discharge pressure on occasion gets increased to overcome a poorly designed or overloaded piping system. This then in turn demands more power and pushes up maintenance costs, resulting in wasted kilowatts.

Leak detection

Ultrasonic air leak detection demands a methodical approach. The survey should identify the leak location points, the volume of compressed air lost, and the cost of the air wastage. This must be presented in a readable easy format.

Dew point

A blocked condensate drain, an open bypass valve, or worse still a fractured heat exchanger are all potential causes of water pollution in a factory. Compressed air dryers can pollute an air line for days before the cause of the pollution is located and rectified.

A dew point probe behind the dryer identifies a water contamination problem faster than any machine minder. These probes can easily be linked to a Scada system. A good air audit will show the flow, pressure, relative humidity and dew point in one concise graph

Auditing capacity

Make sure your auditor has the capacity to monitor all areas simultaneously to ensure a total overview within the same time frame.

Conclusion: auditing is a science

Auditing has now become a science. It requires a substantial monetary investment in equipment to provide a comprehensive overview for a client. This includes monitoring to ISO 8573. Auditors must have the ability, experience and knowledge to analyse and interpret the data to provide a meaningful report to the client.

For more information contact Allen Cockfield, Artic Driers International, +27 82 451 9205, allen@articdriers.co.za, www.articdriers.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 420 0274
Email: allen@articdriers.co.za
www: www.articdriers.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Artic Driers International


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The shortest distance between concept and solution
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
QuickDesign is the only free, browser-based integrated package design program in the hydraulics industry. And now it includes a new SmartConnect browser-based schematic tool that allows you to take ...

Read more...
Wireless communication and control of electro-pneumatic manifolds and IO
SMC Corporation South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pneumatic solenoid valves, for many decades,were controlled through discrete wiring,with each solenoid individually wired and connected to a common cable, such as a 25-pin D-sub connector. Technology ...

Read more...
Streamlined production with Festo Core Range
Festo South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Festo has developed an innovative product portfolio that contains a selection of over 2500 attractively priced quality products that have been designed with the optimised functionality necessary to fulfil numerous standard automation tasks.

Read more...
Destructive cavitation in hydraulic systems
Hydrasales Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Cavitation results from excessive vacuum conditions at the inlet to a pump. High vacuum creates vapour bubbles within the oil, which are carried to the discharge (pressure) side. These bubbles then collapse, ...

Read more...
Optimising hydraulic controls
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin has launched two components − the Parker Automation Controller PAC120 and the electro-hydraulic controller module PACHC − that together offer an innovative solution for the automation ...

Read more...
High performance hydraulic hose
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Gates has launched a new line of professional grade hydraulic hoses offering high performance in hydraulic applications across a wide range of end-markets.

Read more...
Breathing life into your machines through leading Pneumatic Automation solutions
Festo South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The pneumatics stage of Festo’s three-part ‘Absolute Automation 2.0’ campaign takes customers on a journey to higher productivity.

Read more...
For more energy-efficient pneumatics, 4 is greater than 7
SMC Corporation South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
To help expedite a project that involves designing a machine for 4 bar operating pressure, SMC’s expert team can deliver the optimal outcome for both OEMs and end users.

Read more...
Increase profits by monitoring your compressed air
Artic Driers Pneumatics & Hydraulics
To find leaks is one thing, but quantifying the volume of air leakage and the associated costs is quite another.

Read more...
How smart pneumatics enhance machine safety
Emerson Automation Solutions Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The Industrial Internet of Things and the digital transformation it has empowered have already proven their many benefits. One that deserves a closer look is how smart pneumatic devices can improve machine ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved