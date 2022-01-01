After much searching for a suitable venue for the resumption of its monthly technology evenings, the Durban branch was at last able to host a long-awaited meeting at the Splendid Inn Pinetown on the 1st June.
It was a refreshing change to meet everyone and listen to an interesting presentation entitled ‘Innovative design in actuator and feedback solutions…where creativity meets industry challenges’. The presentation was done in two parts with the first being given by Peter Meyer, owner of Aumanat, who discussed and demonstrated a novel approach to cylinder actuator design. He was followed by Rylance Sukdao, sales manager at ifm KwaZulu-Natal, who showed how smart software is capable of providing information that is valuable for maintenance by diagnosing valve or actuator problems.
After thanking ifm and Aumanat for their informative presentation, attendees were able to network with colleagues and friends over drinks and a meal. It was good to be able to return to the ‘old normal’ and we hope to be able to continue at the same venue in future.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC The Hennie Prinsloo Golf Day
May weather in Durban? Beautiful! And the weather on 6 May for the Durban branch golf day did not disappoint. It was clear, sunny, warm (dare we say hot?) and just beautiful ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The SAIMC Cape Town management team would like to thank Robert Wright and RJConnect for the great presentation and hopes to hear from him again in the future.
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO SAIMC
SAIMC
Most people are aware that South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world and that new technologies are about to make that even worse unless countries are prepared for it.
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch SAIMC
SAIMC
So well was his presentation received that after Bafana’s allotted hour ended, the audience was not sated until another 40 minutes had passed.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
4 May marks the branch’s return to face-to-face technology meetings, including evening drinks and networking, followed by dinner.