SAIMC: Durban branch

July 2022 SAIMC

After much searching for a suitable venue for the resumption of its monthly technology evenings, the Durban branch was at last able to host a long-awaited meeting at the Splendid Inn Pinetown on the 1st June.

It was a refreshing change to meet everyone and listen to an interesting presentation entitled ‘Innovative design in actuator and feedback solutions…where creativity meets industry challenges’. The presentation was done in two parts with the first being given by Peter Meyer, owner of Aumanat, who discussed and demonstrated a novel approach to cylinder actuator design. He was followed by Rylance Sukdao, sales manager at ifm KwaZulu-Natal, who showed how smart software is capable of providing information that is valuable for maintenance by diagnosing valve or actuator problems.

After thanking ifm and Aumanat for their informative presentation, attendees were able to network with colleagues and friends over drinks and a meal. It was good to be able to return to the ‘old normal’ and we hope to be able to continue at the same venue in future.


