Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Business platform to accelerate digital transformation

July 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens has launched an open digital business platform, Siemens Xcelerator, to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility. The business platform makes digital transformation easier, faster and scalable. Siemens Xcelerator includes a curated portfolio of IoT-enabled hardware, software and digital services from across Siemens and certified third parties; a growing ecosystem of partners; and an evolving marketplace to facilitate interactions and transactions between customers, partners and developers. 

Siemens Xcelerator is an open digital business platform consisting of a curated portfolio, ecosystem and marketplace. A business platform creates value by facilitating interactions and fostering innovation between multiple parties (customers, partners, developers). It makes digital transformation easy, fast and at scale.

Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens, said: “Siemens Xcelerator will make it easier than ever before for companies to navigate digital transformation – faster and at scale. By combining the real and the digital worlds across operational and information technology, we empower customers and partners to boost productivity and competitiveness, and to scale up innovations.

“Our leading portfolio is transformed towards more open applications, with more cloud-based and as-a-service solutions and IoT-enabled hardware that can be constantly upgraded. At the same time, collaboration will reach a new level, with a growing ecosystem of partners.” 

Enabling digital transformation: easier, faster and at scale

The open digital business platform creates value for participants by facilitating interactions and fostering innovation between multiple parties – customers, partners and developers − as no one can do it alone. With the launch of Siemens Xcelerator, Siemens will transform its entire portfolio of hardware and software step-by-step to become modular, cloud-connected and built on standard application programming interfaces (APIs). The highest standards and value for all parties will be ensured by strong technical and commercial governance principles. Siemens and third-party offerings will adhere to the design principles of interoperability, flexibility, openness and as-a-service.

Confirmation of digital growth strategy and goals

The launch of the Siemens Xcelerator platform is the next logical step in Siemens’ digital strategy. Siemens will be able to unlock significant value for existing and new customers, especially new ones in the segment of smaller and mid-sized businesses. “This is the logical next step in the implementation of our digitalisation strategy to enable even faster innovation and value creation. Siemens Xcelerator brings the power of our focused technology company together with a thriving ecosystem of technology partners. We are joining together to simplify digital transformation so that customers of all sizes can benefit from speed and scale,” concluded Busch.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.comwww.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Are engineers equipped with 4IR skills?
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Technology has evolved exponentially in the last 10 years, much faster than the 10 years before. A gap will undoubtedly develop if technology evolves faster than our skills. Therefore, we must start immediately identifying the gaps and what 4IR skills we need to fill them.

Read more...
Valmet mobile maintenance app
Valmet Automation IT in Manufacturing
VMM meets industrial cybersecurity standards, follows all best practices and guidelines, and is audited by an accredited service provider.

Read more...
South African manufacturing sector’s readiness for Industry 4.0
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
New research from PwC’s Insights into the I4.0 Readiness of SA Manufacturing 2022 report shows that I4.0 tools have the ability to increase the quality, flexibility, performance and overall competitiveness of the manufacturing sector. 

Read more...
Security certified IIoT edge gateway
Omron Electronics IT in Manufacturing
The DIN-mountable device can be installed in machine control panels to provide remote access for on-demand, real-time servicing of industrial equipment.

Read more...
EPLAN relegates device data DIY to history
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
With the new Data Portal Request Process, customers can order individual device data in Data Standard quality using a credit system.

Read more...
Recovering from industrial data disasters
Absolute Perspectives IT in Manufacturing
Aside from bringing production to a sudden halt, there are often safety and environmental implications when shutting down a plant.

Read more...
EtherCAT conformance tool updated
IT in Manufacturing
The CTT now allows read and write access to the PHY registers, which is convenient and rarely supported by other tools.

Read more...
Carmakers look to AI/ML to achieve sustainable manufacturing
IT in Manufacturing
ML supports component quality inspections using camera data to check assembly processes and sequences in terms of complexity, speed and accuracy.

Read more...
New motors for servo drive system
Siemens South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The servo motor thus meets all hygienic conditions and can be used for mixing and stirring, dosing and filling, as well as conveying, packaging and storing a wide variety of end products.       The ...

Read more...
The most common cyber threats in the industrial environment
Rockwell Automation IT in Manufacturing
Rockwell Automation’s cybersecurity portfolio strategic growth leader delves into this topic in a recent blog post.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved