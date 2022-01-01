Business platform to accelerate digital transformation

July 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens has launched an open digital business platform, Siemens Xcelerator, to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility. The business platform makes digital transformation easier, faster and scalable. Siemens Xcelerator includes a curated portfolio of IoT-enabled hardware, software and digital services from across Siemens and certified third parties; a growing ecosystem of partners; and an evolving marketplace to facilitate interactions and transactions between customers, partners and developers.

Siemens Xcelerator is an open digital business platform consisting of a curated portfolio, ecosystem and marketplace. A business platform creates value by facilitating interactions and fostering innovation between multiple parties (customers, partners, developers). It makes digital transformation easy, fast and at scale.

Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens, said: “Siemens Xcelerator will make it easier than ever before for companies to navigate digital transformation – faster and at scale. By combining the real and the digital worlds across operational and information technology, we empower customers and partners to boost productivity and competitiveness, and to scale up innovations.

“Our leading portfolio is transformed towards more open applications, with more cloud-based and as-a-service solutions and IoT-enabled hardware that can be constantly upgraded. At the same time, collaboration will reach a new level, with a growing ecosystem of partners.”

Enabling digital transformation: easier, faster and at scale

The open digital business platform creates value for participants by facilitating interactions and fostering innovation between multiple parties – customers, partners and developers − as no one can do it alone. With the launch of Siemens Xcelerator, Siemens will transform its entire portfolio of hardware and software step-by-step to become modular, cloud-connected and built on standard application programming interfaces (APIs). The highest standards and value for all parties will be ensured by strong technical and commercial governance principles. Siemens and third-party offerings will adhere to the design principles of interoperability, flexibility, openness and as-a-service.

Confirmation of digital growth strategy and goals

The launch of the Siemens Xcelerator platform is the next logical step in Siemens’ digital strategy. Siemens will be able to unlock significant value for existing and new customers, especially new ones in the segment of smaller and mid-sized businesses. “This is the logical next step in the implementation of our digitalisation strategy to enable even faster innovation and value creation. Siemens Xcelerator brings the power of our focused technology company together with a thriving ecosystem of technology partners. We are joining together to simplify digital transformation so that customers of all sizes can benefit from speed and scale,” concluded Busch.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





