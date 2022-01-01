Valmet mobile maintenance app

Valmet has launched the Valmet Mobile Maintenance (VMM) app to make maintenance data available at any time and to create smoother workflows in mill maintenance operations. VMM is a mobile application for both iOS and Android devices.
The application is designed to streamline maintenance personnel’s and production operators’ work. They can save time and improve work efficiency by creating fault notifications and reviewing work orders on the go. “We noticed that maintenance personnel and production operators spent a lot of time in front of the computer with complicated systems, making fault notifications from their own notes on paper. Their time was not efficiently spent,” explains Timo Harjunpää, Valmet’s director of maintenance development and outsourcing services.
“The application allows the personnel to work through their mobile phones in real time, anywhere at the mill. It makes all information available to the whole team at once, saves unnecessary work and gives management a better overview and control,” says Hemmo Lahtinen, reliability manager, services, Valmet.
Quick, easy and safe to implement
Equipment identification is done easily via near field communication (NFC) or QR codes. The VMM application uses the same Valmet Cloud platform as all Valmet Industrial Internet applications and has an integration package for SAP, which makes it easy to implement. The application implementation can be done entirely remotely.
VMM can be used on both Wi-Fi and mobile data networks – only relevant data is transferred. The technical solution meets industrial cybersecurity standards, follows all best practices and guidelines, and is audited by an external, accredited cybersecurity service provider.
