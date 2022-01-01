Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Valmet mobile maintenance app

July 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Valmet has launched the Valmet Mobile Maintenance (VMM) app to make maintenance data available at any time and to create smoother workflows in mill maintenance operations. VMM is a mobile application for both iOS and Android devices.

The application is designed to streamline maintenance personnel’s and production operators’ work. They can save time and improve work efficiency by creating fault notifications and reviewing work orders on the go. “We noticed that maintenance personnel and production operators spent a lot of time in front of the computer with complicated systems, making fault notifications from their own notes on paper. Their time was not efficiently spent,” explains Timo Harjunpää, Valmet’s director of maintenance development and outsourcing services.

“The application allows the personnel to work through their mobile phones in real time, anywhere at the mill. It makes all information available to the whole team at once, saves unnecessary work and gives management a better overview and control,” says Hemmo Lahtinen, reliability manager, services, Valmet.

Quick, easy and safe to implement

Equipment identification is done easily via near field communication (NFC) or QR codes. The VMM application uses the same Valmet Cloud platform as all Valmet Industrial Internet applications and has an integration package for SAP, which makes it easy to implement. The application implementation can be done entirely remotely.

VMM can be used on both Wi-Fi and mobile data networks – only relevant data is transferred. The technical solution meets industrial cybersecurity standards, follows all best practices and guidelines, and is audited by an external, accredited cybersecurity service provider.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 539 8640
Email: hugh.heine@valmet.com
www: www.valmet.com
Articles: More information and articles about Valmet Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Are engineers equipped with 4IR skills?
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Technology has evolved exponentially in the last 10 years, much faster than the 10 years before. A gap will undoubtedly develop if technology evolves faster than our skills. Therefore, we must start immediately identifying the gaps and what 4IR skills we need to fill them.

Read more...
Business platform to accelerate digital transformation
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens has launched an open digital business platform, Siemens Xcelerator, to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility. The business platform makes digital transformation easier, faster and scalable.

Read more...
South African manufacturing sector’s readiness for Industry 4.0
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
New research from PwC’s Insights into the I4.0 Readiness of SA Manufacturing 2022 report shows that I4.0 tools have the ability to increase the quality, flexibility, performance and overall competitiveness of the manufacturing sector. 

Read more...
Security certified IIoT edge gateway
Omron Electronics IT in Manufacturing
The DIN-mountable device can be installed in machine control panels to provide remote access for on-demand, real-time servicing of industrial equipment.

Read more...
Valmet to deliver press technology upgrade to pulp and paper mill
Valmet Automation News
The upgrade will include two refurbished TwinRoll presses with an electrical roll drive upgrade and additional equipment.

Read more...
EPLAN relegates device data DIY to history
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
With the new Data Portal Request Process, customers can order individual device data in Data Standard quality using a credit system.

Read more...
Recovering from industrial data disasters
Absolute Perspectives IT in Manufacturing
Aside from bringing production to a sudden halt, there are often safety and environmental implications when shutting down a plant.

Read more...
EtherCAT conformance tool updated
IT in Manufacturing
The CTT now allows read and write access to the PHY registers, which is convenient and rarely supported by other tools.

Read more...
Wet electrostatic precipitator keeps marine vessel emissions under control
Valmet Automation News
Valmet’s hybrid solution was able to slash exhaust gas particulate matter and black carbon emissions in a marine diesel engine by up to 99%.

Read more...
Carmakers look to AI/ML to achieve sustainable manufacturing
IT in Manufacturing
ML supports component quality inspections using camera data to check assembly processes and sequences in terms of complexity, speed and accuracy.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved