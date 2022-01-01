Editor's Choice
KITE 2022 explored solutions to get industry back on track

June 2022 News

The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) took place at the Durban Exhibition Centre recently and provided an overview of the major industrial players across the country, showing undeniably that industry and technology are thriving despite the global pandemic.


Figure 1. St Henry’s Marist College learners exploring the KITE2022 stands.

The gathering of industrial suppliers showcased and demonstrated the latest technologies, equipment and services that can improve production efficiency, lower operating costs and improve safety. The event saw a big focus around automation and digitalisation which was spearheaded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s exhibition provided visitors and exhibitors with both the opportunity to learn from keynote speakers who hosted free seminars during the expo, and to network with leading industry experts.

Event organisers ensured safety and security for exhibitors and visitors alike with strict Covid-19 safety protocols throughout the event. Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions that is responsible for KITE, said the safety and wellbeing of exhibitors, suppliers, and visitors and indeed the industry as a whole was of paramount importance. “The excitement was tangible as the 80 exhibitors awaited the arrival of the thousands of visitors and was equally evident in the long queue that had formed to register on day 1 of the expo. This clearly underlined that an event which allows visitors and suppliers to interact on a more personal level was sorely overdue and we are thrilled to have initiated the reopening of trade shows in a controlled manner, with all Covid-19 safety regulations in place” he added.


Figure 2. Team RS Components at this year’s KITE.

Mellisa Govender, marketing director of RS Components South Africa said that RS was excited to be one of the many companies that exhibited at this year’s KITE event. “This is our fourth, consecutive KITE show. Many companies have had to reconsider how their businesses operate and are starting to fast track their digitalisation adoption. KITE is contributing to these decisions by offering suppliers and partners a platform to showcase their solutions so that companies can choose from the best technologies and innovations to help move their businesses forward and mitigate future challenges. KITE has always been a premier event for RS and we’re glad that it finally had the chance to take place. It has allowed us to reconnect with many customers in Durban and discuss how we can help them improve their businesses and achieve their design, production, and maintenance goals. As always, it’s also a great opportunity to catch up with other industry players and share information about new products and solutions. We’re already looking forward to the next one,” she said.

For a recap of the KITE event visit https://bit.ly/kite2022




