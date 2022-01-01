One-stop shop for mining equipment procurement
June 2022
News
The mining industry still offers a significant opportunity for growth, according to Shumani Industrial Equipment’s managing director, Victor Nemukula. Supplying a wide range of equipment from leading brands, the company is well positioned to be a one-stop shop for mining companies that want to streamline their procurement in terms of cleaning and construction applications.
Popular brands offered by Shumani include Bobcat, while SANY is renowned for its cost efficiency and durability compared to similar products on the market. “The main requirements of the mining industry are a focus on energy efficiency and value for money, which translates into a lower cost of production at the end of the day,” says Nemukula.
Shumani has the necessary flexibility to cater for a range of mining clients’ requirements. It does not have an off-the-shelf offering, but rather focuses on tailormade solutions that address specific issues or problems that its mining clients may be experiencing.
“We have learned, however, that most of these customers do not want to own any equipment. In fact, they prefer a rental option as this reduces their risk and allows them to focus on their core business,” says Nemukula. In terms of service support and customer backup, Shumani has both site-based and field service technicians. All machines from the company are supplied with maintenance contracts as a standard value-add.
“We are a leading black-owned equipment provider in South Africa that started from scratch. The growth we have witnessed over the past seven years is testament to the fact that Shumani is now a preferred supplier for many of our clients,” says Nemukula. Shumani is a 51% black-owned, Level 1 B-BBEE supplier.
For more information contact Victor Nemukula, Shumani Industrial Equipment, 0861 748 6264, vnemukula@shumani-industrial.co.za, www.shumani-industrial.co.za
