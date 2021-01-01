Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Fluid Systems Africa becomes official Arpol partner

May 2022 News

Fluid Systems Africa was recently appointed as the official partner of Arpol flexible pipe couplings in Africa. Arpol designs and manufactures flexible joints for the connection and repair of all types of pipes and industries. Fluid Systems says Arpol’s flexible couplings connect pipes better, faster, safer and at a lower overall cost than conventional systems.

Arpol was founded in 1976 in Barcelona, and specialises in the design and manufacturing of flexible couplings for all types of pipes and applications.

The company’s size range is 48 to 3000 mm and it covers pressures from PN16 up to 1300 mm, and PN10 up to 2000 mm.

Some of the sectors that put their trust in these flexible couplings are water purification and treatment plants, the chemical industry, power stations, domestic installations, civil construction and engineering, mining and bottling plants.

In many cases, new pipelines involve pipe materials that are different from the previously installed pipes, and can create diameter differences that, even though minimal, can become an inconvenience when old and new lines are to be connected. Arpol couplings can be used to repair any point of the line, but also to connect dismantling pipes to different hydraulic pieces (valves, pumps, etc.) as well as different material pipes.

Arpol couplings are up to the task of connecting different diameters, and they accommodate a large enough tolerance window to solve common old-line problems like angular deflections, pipe separations, settlement corrections and rough surfaces.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 87 551 1677
Email: sales@fluidsystemsafrica.co.za
www: www.fluidsystemsafrica.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Fluid Systems Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Stark warning over counterfeit bearings
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
A useful application has been developed that enables identification of a counterfeit product by scanning QR codes on packaging.

Read more...
Wet electrostatic precipitator keeps marine vessel emissions under control
Valmet Automation News
Valmet’s hybrid solution was able to slash exhaust gas particulate matter and black carbon emissions in a marine diesel engine by up to 99%.

Read more...
Research underscores sustainability imperative for manufacturers
News
With only 12% of respondents having already rolled out circular economy programmes, the survey highlighted the work still to be done.

Read more...
Solid Wedge successfully completes Royal Swazi plant expansion project
News
The company’s track record, and its reputation in previous projects for the same client, were key in the awarding of the R5,5 million project.

Read more...
YES to youth employment
News
Bosch Rexroth South Africa has participated in local government’s 2021 Youth Employment Service (YES) Programme, which took place from 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022. This experiential learning programme ...

Read more...
Atlas Copco acquires Indian vacuum pump supplier
News
HHV Pumps supplies to the chemical and pharmaceutical, electrical power equipment and general industries.

Read more...
Comtest and Fluke commemorate World Metrology Day
Comtest News
Metrology is all around us and involves everything we do daily –we may be unaware of it, but it affects almost every part of our daily lives.

Read more...
Call for detailed action plan for SA’s mining sector
News
Following the President’s keynote address at the Mining Indaba, Webber Wentzel sees the lack of timelines and action plans as a deterrent to investors.

Read more...
Google announces Africa developer scholarship
News
Google has announced an additional 30 000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved