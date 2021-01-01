Fluid Systems Africa becomes official Arpol partner

Fluid Systems Africa was recently appointed as the official partner of Arpol flexible pipe couplings in Africa. Arpol designs and manufactures flexible joints for the connection and repair of all types of pipes and industries. Fluid Systems says Arpol’s flexible couplings connect pipes better, faster, safer and at a lower overall cost than conventional systems.

Arpol was founded in 1976 in Barcelona, and specialises in the design and manufacturing of flexible couplings for all types of pipes and applications.

The company’s size range is 48 to 3000 mm and it covers pressures from PN16 up to 1300 mm, and PN10 up to 2000 mm.

Some of the sectors that put their trust in these flexible couplings are water purification and treatment plants, the chemical industry, power stations, domestic installations, civil construction and engineering, mining and bottling plants.

In many cases, new pipelines involve pipe materials that are different from the previously installed pipes, and can create diameter differences that, even though minimal, can become an inconvenience when old and new lines are to be connected. Arpol couplings can be used to repair any point of the line, but also to connect dismantling pipes to different hydraulic pieces (valves, pumps, etc.) as well as different material pipes.

Arpol couplings are up to the task of connecting different diameters, and they accommodate a large enough tolerance window to solve common old-line problems like angular deflections, pipe separations, settlement corrections and rough surfaces.

