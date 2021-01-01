YES to youth employment
May 2022
News
Bosch Rexroth South Africa has participated in local government’s 2021 Youth Employment Service (YES) Programme, which took place from 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022. This experiential learning programme is a joint venture between government and the private sector, with the aim of creating one million work opportunities for unemployed youth. Through this programme, Bosch Rexroth SA empowered 17 learners between the ages of 18 to 25 with workplace experience and workplace readiness skills by putting them to work in various departments across the group over a 12 month period. Participants learned about the roles that the various departments fulfil, as well as the functions performed by employees.
In March this year, the group proudly celebrated the graduation of 16 learners from the programme. Nine of these leaners have been offered employment at Bosch Rexroth South Africa − in positions ranging from contractual employment (apprenticeships and limited duration contracts) to permanent employment.
“We believe this is a worthy initiative that offers learners valuable experience which they can add to their CV once they have graduated, making them more sought after in a competitive job market. We are proud to have enriched these learners with various skills, especially workplace readiness, which will enable them to easily adjust to future workplace environments, empowered with effective communication skills,” says CEO, Chris Riley. The success of the 2021 programme has prompted the group to commit to the 2022 programme, but with a more ambitious goal of doubling its current enrollment to 34 learners.
For more information contact Gillian Allin, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630, gillian.allin@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa
Further reading:
New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).
The company ...
Read more...
Solid Wedge successfully completes Royal Swazi plant expansion project
News
The company’s track record, and its reputation in previous projects for the same client, were key in the awarding of the R5,5 million project.
Read more...
Atlas Copco acquires Indian vacuum pump supplier
News
HHV Pumps supplies to the chemical and pharmaceutical, electrical power equipment and general industries.
Read more...
Comtest and Fluke commemorate World Metrology Day
Comtest
News
Metrology is all around us and involves everything we do daily –we may be unaware of it, but it affects almost every part of our daily lives.
Read more...
Call for detailed action plan for SA’s mining sector
News
Following the President’s keynote address at the Mining Indaba, Webber Wentzel sees the lack of timelines and action plans as a deterrent to investors.
Read more...
Google announces Africa developer scholarship
News
Google has announced an additional 30 000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers
Read more...
Record growth for EV market despite mounting challenges
News
The battery remains the largest cost component of the vehicle, and climbing costs of lithium and nickel are a factor behind the increases.
Read more...
AATF 2023 to collocate with Future Manufacturing Africa
News
In attendance across the two events will be over 5000 visitors, several feature areas and over 200 exhibitors over three days.
Read more...
Abrasive Flow Solutions celebrates 1st anniversary
News Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The company specialises in the design and manufacture of slurry-related valves, and works closely with sister company, BMG.
Read more...
E-House solution powers large platinum HIG mill
Zest WEG
News
Zest WEG’s solution – built to the highest safety and performance standards – is powering one of the largest HIG mills in the southern hemisphere.
Read more...