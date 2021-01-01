YES to youth employment

May 2022 News

Bosch Rexroth South Africa has participated in local government’s 2021 Youth Employment Service (YES) Programme, which took place from 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022. This experiential learning programme is a joint venture between government and the private sector, with the aim of creating one million work opportunities for unemployed youth. Through this programme, Bosch Rexroth SA empowered 17 learners between the ages of 18 to 25 with workplace experience and workplace readiness skills by putting them to work in various departments across the group over a 12 month period. Participants learned about the roles that the various departments fulfil, as well as the functions performed by employees.

In March this year, the group proudly celebrated the graduation of 16 learners from the programme. Nine of these leaners have been offered employment at Bosch Rexroth South Africa − in positions ranging from contractual employment (apprenticeships and limited duration contracts) to permanent employment.

“We believe this is a worthy initiative that offers learners valuable experience which they can add to their CV once they have graduated, making them more sought after in a competitive job market. We are proud to have enriched these learners with various skills, especially workplace readiness, which will enable them to easily adjust to future workplace environments, empowered with effective communication skills,” says CEO, Chris Riley. The success of the 2021 programme has prompted the group to commit to the 2022 programme, but with a more ambitious goal of doubling its current enrollment to 34 learners.

For more information contact Gillian Allin, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630 , gillian.allin@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa





