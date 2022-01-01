Compact uninterruptible DC power supply
May 2022
Electrical Power & Protection
Traco Power has announced the release of a new TSPC-UPS Series 240 W UPS module. This series is ideally suited for industrial applications demanding a stable source of power. The UPS module provides an integrated battery management system to charge and monitor an external lead-acid battery. The result is a complete DC UPS system in a compact housing with no additional parts needed.
The TSPC-UPS is designed to supply the connected load without interruption, with energy being sourced either from the connected AC supply or from an external 12 V lead-acid battery. The externally connected battery will be charged by the power supply once it is connected to mains voltage in the range from 187 V AC to 264 V AC.
In the event of a mains power failure, the battery will supply the output power until it reaches a predetermined discharge level, preventing deep discharge from occurring. To prevent overcharging, an external temperature sensor monitors the charging state of the battery automatically until the required end-of-charge voltage is reached, thereby extending the life of the battery.
Incoming mains power and battery status are monitored continuously, and any failures are indicated on corresponding LEDs and using digital alarm outputs. The module also provides for an external input to allow the battery to be disconnected from the UPS.
For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, traco@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za
