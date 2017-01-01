Solid Wedge successfully completes Royal Swazi plant expansion project

May 2022 News

Leveraging its experience in the field, Solid Wedge recently supplied, installed and commissioned electrical and instrumentation equipment for Royal Swazi Sugar Corporation Limited’s (RSSCL) Mhlume Sugar Factory capacity expansion and efficiency improvement project.

RSSCL’s Mhlume mill is a dual tandem setup with a milling tandem capacity of 175 tchr and a diffusion tandem capacity of 175 tchr. The combined capacity of 350 tchr is sufficient to process about 1,6 million tons of cane in a season.

To meet rising demand, RSSCL embarked on a capacity expansion project that entailed the construction of a new plant and expansion of the existing one. Here, the Swaziland stock exchange-listed company sought the services of Solid Wedge to supply, install and commission electrical and instrumentation equipment.

While the project was awarded in August 2017, execution of the four-month project started during the January to May 2018 period. “The scope was sizeable, and project timelines were tight and inflexible due to the client’s production requirements,” explained Lloyd Dzinotyiwei, MD of Solid Wedge. “Despite the tight timeline, the project was completed on time and within budget.”

According to Dzinotyiwei, Solid Wedge’s track record as a reliable equipment supplier, and its reputation in previous projects for the same client, were key in the awarding of the R5,5 million project. In addition to mobilisation and demobilisation, site management and supervision, the project scope included the supply of tools and equipment, consumables, scaffolding as well as transport and lifting equipment.

“The scope of the project also entailed the supply and installation of LV panels, variable speed drives, power cables and accessories, lighting and power sockets, cable trays and support, as well as instruments cables,” concluded Dzinotyiwei.

