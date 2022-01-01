Flexible LED strip for illumination and signalling

LED strips can not only be used for machine lighting but also to indicate a machine’s status using different light colours. Available from ifm electronic are LED strips that are flexible to use and come in different lengths. They can be quickly and securely fastened with optional aluminium profiles so that even hidden corners are lit up without casting shadows. Their robust design, with a protection rating of IP68, allows for a wide range of applications.
The LED strips consist of powerful LEDs in the colours RGB and white. Triggering is via four digital inputs that can be used to produce the colours red, yellow, green, blue, cyan and purple, as well as pure white light. Indeed, any colour shade is possible using pulse-width modulation control.
Pressure transmitters for mobile machines ifm - South Africa
Pressure Measurement & Control
ifm electronic’s PT/PU-type sensors offer high vibration and shock resistance, a high degree of protection, and very good EMC resistance.
Sensors & Transducers
Thanks to its integrated daylight filter, ifm’s new Dualis is highly resistant to extraneous light and boasts powerful algorithms to meet demanding requirements.
Sensors & Transducers
Adverse effects on distance detection, for example those caused by dirt in the case of optical distance measurement, are mostly eliminated.
Read more...Air gap sensor outputs absolute value ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.