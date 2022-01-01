Flexible LED strip for illumination and signalling

May 2022 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

LED strips can not only be used for machine lighting but also to indicate a machine’s status using different light colours. Available from ifm electronic are LED strips that are flexible to use and come in different lengths. They can be quickly and securely fastened with optional aluminium profiles so that even hidden corners are lit up without casting shadows. Their robust design, with a protection rating of IP68, allows for a wide range of applications.

The LED strips consist of powerful LEDs in the colours RGB and white. Triggering is via four digital inputs that can be used to produce the colours red, yellow, green, blue, cyan and purple, as well as pure white light. Indeed, any colour shade is possible using pulse-width modulation control.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





