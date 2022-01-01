Google announces Africa developer scholarship
May 2022
News
Google has announced an additional 30 000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers, in an effort to show continuous support and commitment to Africa's developer ecosystem.
John Kimani, programme manager for Africa developer training, posted that according to the 2021 Africa Rand Report by Google and Accenture, opportunities for software developers in Africa are at an all-time high. This has been driven primarily by the booming start-up ecosystem and the global demand for remote work. Local businesses are also contributing to this demand as they seek to hire more developers to help them build a better online presence.
The report also covered ways that technology companies can accelerate access to these opportunities through education and training programmes that improve job readiness. Google has been supporting developers in Africa for over 10 years through community and training programmes, and today, there are more than 180 active developer communities in 30 countries across Africa. These local developer communities provide developers with the opportunity to connect, learn and grow together. The research report showed that nearly 1 in every 2 developers in Africa has been through a Google developer training or community programme.
For the fifth year in a row, Google will be partnering with Andela (www.andela.com) and Pluralsight (www.pluralsight.com) on this programme. Developers selected for the programme will gain access to carefully curated training content and hands-on learning experiences. They will also access a pan-African network of peer learning groups and community mentors who will guide them on the learning journey.
The online scholarship application may be accessed at www.go.pluralsight.com. Interested members are also invited to attend this year’s virtual Google I/O developer conference, where the company will be sharing more about Africa’s booming developer ecosystem.
