New webpage showcases natural gas plant analysers

April 2022 News Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Applied Analytics has developed a webpage covering its capabilities and analytical solutions for natural gas plants. Accessible at https://aai.solutions/industries/natural-gas-plant-analyzers/, this new content includes a flow diagram of a natural gas plant and shows the measurement points of interest with descriptions and pictures of the company’s applicable equipment.

From wellhead to main, Applied Analytics provides trusted solutions for monitoring natural gas composition. Flagship products include multi-component odorant monitoring, hydrogen sulphide measurement, carbon dioxide measurement, BTEX analysis and saybolt readings.

Specific analyser models and applications on display include:

• The OMA-300 process analyser used for controlling the efficiency of gas removal in wellhead gas applications, covering the full measuring range (0-100%) of H2S contaminant concentration.

• A combination of the OMA-300 process analyser and MicroSpec MCP-200 infrared analyser to monitor the effectiveness of acid gas removal. H2S (0-100 ppm) and CO2 (0-5%) levels are measurable.

• The OMA-300 process analyser applied to the monitoring of H2S levels to ensure that sales gas meets support and user guidelines, monitor BTEX levels, and ensure that sales gas meets emissions regulations.

• Saybolt colour analysis for natural gas liquids using the OMA-300 process analyser, over a range from -16 to +30 per stream.



