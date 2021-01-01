WearCheck offers free drinking water tests to flood-ravaged KZN
April 2022
News
After some of the worst floods in living memory wreaked havoc on parts of KwaZulu-Natal recently, many people still have no access to potable water, exacerbating the tragedy and leading to circumstances which are ripe for serious illness.
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, is offering free borehole and other water testing for the next three months, until mid-July 2022, for any businesses and individuals who need to check their water quality to ascertain whether it is safe for human consumption and general household use.
Moses Lelaka, head of WearCheck’s water testing division, is deeply concerned about the potential for contamination in the water that people are currently drinking, which could lead to disease and even death if consumed. “We are extending a sincere offer to help the affected communities around Durban, stretching from Pietermaritzburg to the west, Tongaat to the north and Scottburgh in the south,” he stated.
“Water samples can be dropped at WearCheck’s lab in Westville, where they will be processed to undergo SANS 241 testing (drinking water safety) for free. This offer is valid for everyone in the affected areas, regardless of whether they are an existing WearCheck customer. Our water testing division is standing by to assist community members to stay safe and healthy in these trying times.”
Water samples should be around 1 litre in volume and stored in a clean/sterile, well-sealed container. They can be dropped at WearCheck’s laboratory at No. 4 The Terrace, Westway Office Park, Westville (near the Pavilion). Those who require sampling containers can call the company’s offices and arrange for collection.
For more information contact WearCheck, +27 31 700 5460, support@wearcheck.co.za, www.wearcheck.co.za
