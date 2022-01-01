Editor's Choice
EPLAN Marketplace networks users and service providers

April 2022 IT in Manufacturing

The new EPLAN Marketplace recently went live, providing companies around the world with fast access to service providers in the fields that EPLAN covers. On this platform, access to which is provided via EPLAN’s website, people can search for providers that offer services related to EPLAN applications.

Don’t spend time searching, spend it finding

For the service’s initiators at EPLAN, the objective was clear: “We want our customers around the world to be successful,” said senior vice president for strategy and corporate programme, Marco Litto. Day-to-day business shows that the projects business has many of its own hurdles with data preparation and integration, things companies sometimes cannot handle on their own. Oftentimes they also need personnel resources as support.

This begs the question: which provider in the field of CAE software, specifically in the EPLAN environment, is suitable for this? Then the arduous search begins, especially in larger countries that have less coverage with EPLAN expertise. Previously, EPLAN’s sales team assisted in establishing contact with companies. This search process will now be simplified with the new marketplace.

Quick access to international suppliers

The EPLAN Marketplace is divided into three sectors. The ‘Engineering Services’ sector includes services such as creating schematics, hardware design or setting up device data. As an example, companies may be able to find what they’re looking for to compensate for project bottlenecks. The ‘Module Manufacturing Service’ sector addresses services in control cabinet engineering, panel building, cabling assembly and wire harness creation. ‘General Consulting’ includes service providers who advise joint customers in the fields of ERP, PLM or software development (PLC, visualisation, etc.).

By searching for the software in use, the type of services or country-specific region, users can filter which providers are suitable for which tasks. Contact with the companies can also be initiated directly through the platform.

How does it work?

Service providers can register via a website free of charge. The requirements for participating in the EPLAN Marketplace are proven qualifications, for instance an employee who has trained to become an EPLAN certified engineer, as well as an evaluation from at least one reference client. EPLAN managers then validate the provider and qualifications, and, after a successful check, the company is then listed in the marketplace.

The listing, as well as its use, are free of charge. Users can use the contact form to send an enquiry to the service provider – services are then agreed upon and invoiced outside the marketplace. Feedback can be left on the platform that can help other interested parties in choosing their future service provider.

Dozens of small and medium-sized enterprises are already listed in the marketplace and EPLAN is planning to expand the offerings here. Companies with the corresponding expertise in the engineering environment around the world are encouraged to register for the marketplace at www.eplan-software.com/eplan-marketplace/



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 609 8294
Fax: +27 11 452 5816
Email: reyneke.j@eplan.co.za
www: www.eplan.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about EPLAN Software & Services


